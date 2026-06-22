Clive Davis, music industry titan behind Arista, dies at 94

Clive Davis, the dealmaker who turned Columbia and Arista into hit-making engines and helped launch Whitney Houston, died at 94.

Clive Davis, the record executive whose sharp ear helped define half a century of American pop and rock, died Monday at 94 at his Manhattan home after a recent hospitalization for respiratory problems. Family members confirmed his death, ending a seven-decade run in which Davis became one of the most powerful figures in the music business.

Born April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, Davis rose from an attorney at Columbia Records to president of the company in 1967. He left Columbia in May 1973 and quickly built a new empire, founding Arista Records in 1974 with Columbia Pictures. He later launched J Records and went on to serve as chairman and chief executive of RCA Music Group and as chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment. The arc of his career showed how much control a handful of executives once held over the paths of major artists and the companies that marketed them.

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Davis was widely known as the industry’s “golden ear,” and the list of artists tied to his name reads like a map of modern popular music. He helped shape the careers of Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, and also worked with or signed Janis Joplin, Aerosmith, Santana, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Patti Smith and Kelly Clarkson. At Columbia, he personally signed Janis Joplin’s Big Brother and The Holding Company, a move that signaled how aggressively he could push a label into the center of a changing musical era.

The recognition followed him for decades. Davis was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a non-performer and won five Grammy Awards. The Hall has credited him with turning every act he touched platinum, a measure of how thoroughly his judgment shaped commercial outcomes as well as artistic ones.

Source: variety.com

Davis’s career also captured an older music economy, when labels could manufacture stardom at scale and executives could still make or break careers from the top floor. His death closes the chapter on a mogul who did not just chase hits, but helped build the architecture of the modern music business.