CMA CGM to buy FedEx logistics unit in $1.4 billion deal

CMA CGM agreed to buy FedEx’s third-party logistics arm for $1.4 billion, nearly tripling CEVA’s North American contract logistics reach.

CMA CGM agreed to buy FedEx’s third-party logistics business for an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. The transaction is expected to close in 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, and would make CEVA Logistics a much larger North American contract-logistics player.

The deal would nearly triple CEVA’s North American contract-logistics operations and give the combined network about 150 warehouses and more than 240 locations across the region. FedEx Supply Chain brings about 10,000 employees, 80 facilities and roughly 34 million square feet under management for 130 customers. The purchase would place it among the five biggest warehouse operators in the United States.

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CMA CGM and FedEx plan multi-year commercial agreements in ocean freight and air cargo, with CMA CGM becoming a preferred ocean carrier for FedEx under a non-exclusive arrangement. They also expect collaboration on air-cargo capacity. Instead of relying only on spot shipping revenue, CMA CGM is building a wider commercial platform that ties together ocean freight, warehousing and forwarding and gives it more leverage over how freight moves and how much it earns from each shipment.

Source: zenfs.com

The purchase also fits a broader shift in global trade logistics since the pandemic, when chokepoints, rate spikes and supply-chain disruptions pushed carriers and shippers to seek tighter control over capacity and inventory flow. CMA CGM has spent years broadening beyond container shipping into logistics and port terminals to reduce its exposure to swings in ocean freight rates. FedEx, by contrast, has been narrowing its focus on core delivery services. The sale of FedEx Supply Chain continues that streamlining and leaves the company more concentrated on parcel and express networks.

Marc Ryckaert (MJJR) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The company announced a $20 billion U.S. investment over four years in March 2025, a plan that included expanding its U.S.-flagged fleet, port capacity, warehousing and a Chicago air-cargo hub. Rodolphe Saadé unveiled that commitment alongside President Donald Trump at the White House. FedEx Supply Chain dates to 2015, when FedEx completed its acquisition of GENCO Distribution System.