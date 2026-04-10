Coachella 2026 Livestream Schedule: How to Watch Online

Coachella 2026’s YouTube livestream makes headline sets from Sabrina Carpenter and Devo accessible worldwide, with official schedules and viewing details released.

Coachella 2026 is set to reach a wider global audience than ever, as the festival’s official YouTube livestream returns with an expansive schedule and lineup. With headline performances from artists like Sabrina Carpenter and veteran new wave act Devo, fans around the world can tune in live for the first day’s biggest moments, per recent reports from Pitchfork and Yahoo.

How to Watch Coachella 2026 Online

According to Pitchfork, the official Coachella schedule and set times are now live, and the festival’s YouTube channel will broadcast select performances from multiple stages. The livestream is accessible globally and includes options to watch on desktop, mobile, or smart TVs. For viewers new to streaming, YouTube provides a comprehensive live streaming guide detailing how to set reminders, activate chat, and ensure best picture quality.

Day 1 headliners featured on the livestream include Sabrina Carpenter and Devo.

featured on the livestream include Sabrina Carpenter and Devo. The livestream covers multiple stages, with set times and artists updated in real time on the official Coachella schedule page.

YouTube’s platform allows for live chat, rewind, and curated highlight playlists after the sets air.

Coachella’s Expanding Digital Reach

Coachella’s partnership with YouTube has grown steadily, transforming the festival’s impact beyond the grounds of Indio, California. As highlighted by Billboard in previous years, the livestream attracts millions of viewers worldwide, and the festival’s attendance and streaming numbers have shown consistent growth. The 2026 edition continues this trend by offering full sets, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive interviews, ensuring that remote fans have a comprehensive festival experience.

Viewers can access live streams for the full festival weekend, with archives available on the Coachella YouTube channel for on-demand replay. This approach has made the event more accessible and has helped bolster the festival’s reputation as a leader in digital music experiences.

What to Expect on Day 1

The first day of Coachella 2026 features a mix of established headliners and emerging artists. According to Yahoo, Sabrina Carpenter’s set is among the most anticipated, promising high production value and new material. Devo’s appearance, meanwhile, is notable for fans of classic alternative music, marking a rare festival performance from the influential group.

The livestream schedule includes a blend of pop, rock, electronic, and indie acts, reflecting the festival’s diverse roster.

Official set times and stage assignments are continuously updated, allowing fans to plan their virtual viewing experience.

Looking Ahead

With robust online access and a strong lineup, Coachella 2026 is poised to maintain its position as one of the world’s leading music festivals—both on the ground and online. The combination of live coverage, interactive features, and exclusive digital content ensures that fans, whether attending in person or watching from afar, have unprecedented access to the music and culture of Coachella.

For full daily schedules, set times, and the complete streaming lineup, visit the official Coachella schedule page and subscribe to the Coachella YouTube channel for the latest updates and live streams.