Coast Guard suspends search for 3 missing after Alcatraz boat capsizes

A family ash-scattering trip near Alcatraz ended with one death, 16 rescues and three still missing after a pontoon boat capsized in cold, fast-moving San Francisco Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for three people missing after a pontoon boat carrying family members and friends capsized near Alcatraz Island on San Francisco Bay, leaving one person dead and 16 others rescued from the water.

The boat had 19 people on board when it overturned during what was meant to be a memorial ceremony to spread the ashes of a deceased relative. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire and found the capsized boat, turning a family outing into a mass rescue in one of the Bay Area’s busiest and most recognizable waterways.

AI-generated illustration

Search-and-rescue crews mounted a heavy response around Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, with Coast Guard boats, police boats, a San Francisco Fire Department vessel and a helicopter all involved in the effort. Photos from the scene showed the aircraft moving past the bridge as crews searched the water for anyone still missing.

The setting made the emergency especially dangerous. San Francisco Bay is known for strong currents, cold water and rapidly changing conditions, factors that can make even short recreational trips hazardous, especially on a low-sided vessel such as a pontoon boat. The day’s initial search was expected to end at sunset, underscoring how quickly response teams had to work before the effort was later suspended.

Photo by David McElwee

When the Coast Guard pauses a search, officials weigh the conditions on the water, the evidence gathered during the operation and the chance of finding survivors after an extended search. Boats, helicopters and shoreline teams are typically deployed first, but the decision to call off active searching reflects a judgment that further effort is unlikely to change the outcome.

Photographed by and copyright of (c) David Corby (User:Miskatonic, uploader) 2006. Cropped by Dr. Blofeld via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

For families planning memorial outings on open water, the case lays out the basics of safer boating in stark terms. The Coast Guard has repeatedly urged boaters to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while underway, and that advice carries added weight on cold, fast-moving water near Alcatraz, where weather, visibility and tides can shift fast enough to overwhelm an ordinary pleasure trip.