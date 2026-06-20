Cody Gakpo scores twice as Netherlands rout Sweden 5-1

Cody Gakpo’s second-half double helped the Netherlands crush Sweden 5-1 in Houston and seize the lead in Group F. Brian Brobbey added two more as Ronald Koeman’s attack looked ruthless.

Cody Gakpo did more than add gloss to a one-sided scoreline. The Liverpool forward struck in the 47th and 54th minutes as the Netherlands overwhelmed Sweden 5-1 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, turning a tight tournament position into a statement win built on speed, precision and relentless finishing.

Brian Brobbey had already set the tone with two goals in the first half, giving Ronald Koeman’s side a cushion that Sweden never threatened to erase. Gakpo then finished the job soon after the break, and his second goal underlined the balance and depth of a Netherlands attack that looked capable of punishing any mistake. The result was not just a victory, but a dismantling of an opponent that could not absorb the pressure once the Dutch began converting chances.

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The timing mattered. The Netherlands came in after a 2-2 draw with Japan, a result that left little margin for error in Group F. In Houston, Koeman’s team responded with authority and moved to the top of the group with four points, a position that reflects both the scoreline against Sweden and the ability to turn possession into goals quickly once space opened.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Gakpo’s individual performance carried added significance beyond the night itself. FIFA named him Player of the Match, and his second goal left him only two shy of Johnny Rep’s record as the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer in World Cup knockout and finals-stage play. That context sharpened the sense that this was a night when Gakpo joined a broader Dutch surge rather than simply headline it.

Steindy (talk) 23:01, 30 March 2017 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

For Koeman, the wider message was even more important. A team that can score five times, with two different players posting braces, has shown a level of ruthlessness that stronger opponents will notice. The Netherlands left Houston not merely with three points, but with evidence that their attack can change a match before an opponent has time to recover.