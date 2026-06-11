Coinbase launches agent tool for trading, payments and x402 access

Coinbase’s new agent tool lets AI connect to a live account, trade and pay within user-set limits, and soon tap x402 for automatic stablecoin transactions.

Coinbase pushed its AI strategy past chat and into execution on June 11, 2026, unveiling Coinbase for Agents, a tool that connects an AI agent directly to a Coinbase account so it can trade, pay and run workflows within limits the user controls. The product comes as both an MCP and a CLI, signaling that Coinbase wants agents to reason about markets and then act in them without waiting for a person to click confirm each time.

The launch builds on x402, Coinbase’s open payment standard for instant stablecoin transfers over HTTP. Coinbase introduced x402 on May 6, 2025, saying it revives the long-unused HTTP 402 Payment Required status code so services can monetize APIs and digital content without accounts, sessions or complex authentication. Coinbase and Cloudflare later said they would launch the x402 Foundation on September 23, 2025, with the goal of making the protocol a neutral standard for AI-driven payments and agentic commerce.

Coinbase has spent months assembling the supporting rails. In February 2026, it launched Agentic Wallets, wallet infrastructure built specifically for AI agents, with actions such as Authenticate, Fund, Send, Trade and Earn. Coinbase says the wallets include guardrails such as spend caps and KYT screening, and that private keys stay inside Coinbase infrastructure rather than being exposed to the agent or the underlying language model. At the time of that launch, Coinbase said x402 had already been battle-tested with more than 50 million transactions.

AI-generated illustration

The data around the protocol points to both the pace of adoption and the risks that come with it. Chainalysis said on June 3, 2026 that x402 agentic payments on Base had crossed 100 million transactions in roughly three quarters, rising from near zero in the third quarter of 2025 before moderating in early 2026. Chainalysis said much of the early surge was driven by meme coin farming, even as the broader use case extends to premium data feeds, sanctions screening and other services that agents can buy without waiting for human approval.

Coinbase says x402 can already support pay-per-use AI and research, on-demand data and signals, and agent-to-agent payments. Its developer docs say the Coinbase-hosted facilitator processes ERC-20 payments on Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, World and Solana, with a free tier of 1,000 transactions per month. Coinbase has also started extending the system into products such as Agentic.Market, a marketplace for discovering and paying for services, and an integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Payments announced on May 7, 2026. The company’s bet is clear: once AI can hold funds, buy data and execute trades, the promise is speed and automation, while the burden of fraud control, compliance and accountability only grows.