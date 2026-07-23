Cole and Fried give Yankees a rotation built around star power

Cole and Fried finally lined up in the Yankees rotation, giving Aaron Judge’s 99 a two-ace backdrop as New York eyes a sturdier October push.

Gerrit Cole and Max Fried took the ball for the Yankees in the same doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the first time the two aces had been in the rotation together and a clean measure of how much pitching depth New York can still summon when its stars line up.

Cole handled Game 1 against the Pirates and Fried started Game 2, giving the Yankees the kind of top-of-the-rotation pairing that changes how a club can line up a series, manage matchups and cover for the ordinary turbulence of a season. MLB.com had reported on July 21 that Fried would start the second game in the Bronx, while Cole would open the day. Hours later, the Yankees posted on X: “Gerrit Cole. Game 1. Max Fried. Game 2. See you at The Stadium tomorrow.”

The symbolism was hard to miss. Cole wore No. 45 and Fried wore No. 54, numbers that add to Aaron Judge’s 99, a tidy nod to the franchise’s habit of centering its hopes on marquee talent. The deeper point was not arithmetic but structure: when Judge’s headline offense can sit behind two established starters, the Yankees can look more like an October team built to survive a long series rather than a lineup waiting for one big swing.

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That feeling mattered because Cole and Fried had technically been Yankees teammates for 581 days before finally pitching together on the staff, according to NorthJersey.com. Their first joint turn came at a moment when the Yankees were trying to stabilize the front of the rotation and show that star power was becoming real depth rather than just a collection of names. NorthJersey.com characterized the pairing as a glimpse of the team’s October ceiling.

Judge’s own status framed the moment further. The AP’s Aaron Judge hub said he had a fractured rib and needed another scan before increasing activity, and the Yankees moved him to the 60-day injured list. RotoWire listed Judge on the 60-day IL with a rib injury and an estimated return of August 7, 2026. That made the Cole-Fried setup more than a nice roster flourish: New York was trying to win games while its most visible hitter recovered and its rotation tried to carry more of the load.

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For the Yankees, the payoff is straightforward. If Cole and Fried can stay healthy and effective, New York can go into the stretch run with a front end that shortens series and absorbs slumps behind it. If either one slips, the margin narrows fast in a race where every October-caliber advantage matters.