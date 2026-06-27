Colombia and Portugal set up decisive Group K clash in Miami

Colombia brought six points and a stadium full of backing into a Miami showdown with Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence raised the stakes. The winner was set for Kansas City; the runner-up for Toronto.

Marcelo Hernández joined Iván Ramiro Córdoba and Nuno Gomes in the buildup to a Group K decider that had turned Miami Stadium into one of the World Cup’s most watched stages. FIFA described the atmosphere as electric and said Colombia would have heavy support in the stands, while Portugal arrived with Cristiano Ronaldo as the marquee name in a match that carried direct consequences for the knockout route.

Colombia entered the final group game on six points after beating Uzbekistan 3-1 and Congo DR 1-0, leaving Néstor Lorenzo’s side needing only a draw to finish first in the group. Portugal sat second on four points and needed a win to take the top spot. The arithmetic gave the match a sharp edge before kickoff, with neither side able to treat the night in Miami as anything less than decisive.

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The reward for getting it right was immediate and specific. FIFA’s bracket placed the Group K winner in Kansas City on 3 July, while second place was due in Toronto on 2 July. Third place still had a possible route forward, but only through a later clash in Atlanta against the winner of Group L. That structure made the final minutes in Miami as consequential as the first, with every goal carrying an effect beyond the stadium.

The matchup also carried unusual history. Colombia and Portugal had met only once before, a 0-0 friendly in 2014, and this was set to be Colombia’s first full international against Ronaldo. That detail sharpened the attention around Portugal’s attack and Colombia’s defense, especially with the crowd expected to lean heavily toward the South American side while still making room for one of world soccer’s most recognizable players.

Ludovic Péron via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Córdoba added a blunt warning of his own in the pregame conversation. “Nos vamos a cuidar mucho de Portugal porque sabemos lo fuertes que son, pero creo que hay que llegar a Portugal no dependiendo de ese partido,” he said, a reminder that Colombia could not build its plan around the result alone. He had already said days earlier that he believed the Selección would make history in the 2026 World Cup, and that confidence hung over a fixture that had become as much about identity and migration in Miami as it was about points, places and brackets.