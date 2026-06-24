Colombia arrives in Guadalajara for key World Cup clash with RD Congo

Colombia stepped into Guadalajara with James Rodríguez chasing a 10th World Cup appearance and a win that could put Group K nearly out of reach.

Colombia arrived at Estadio Guadalajara ready for a Group K showdown with RD Congo, with Néstor Lorenzo, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz among the players who recognized the field and completed the pre-match warmup. The national team entered a pivotal moment in its World Cup campaign, carrying the confidence of a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan on 18 June and the pressure that comes with a chance to take control of the group.

FIFA listed the match for 02:00 on 24 June 2026 at Estadio Guadalajara, marking Colombia’s second game in Guadalajara in the tournament calendar. The setting mattered as much as the opponent: a victory would move Colombia very close to securing a place in the round of 16 before its final group match against Portugal in Miami on 27 June.

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RD Congo arrived with momentum of its own after a 1-1 draw with Portugal on 17 June, a result that gave the side its first World Cup goal and its first World Cup point. That breakthrough raised the stakes in Guadalajara, where Colombia faced a team that had already shown it could disrupt a heavyweight and force the group race into a tighter margin.

For Colombia, the implications stretched beyond the scoreline. Another win would strengthen the path out of the group and reduce the tension heading into Miami, where the final fixture against Portugal loomed as the last checkpoint in the opening phase. The matchup also placed James Rodríguez within reach of a personal landmark. If he played against RD Congo, he would make his 10th World Cup appearance, matching the Colombian records held by Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón.

National Police of Colombia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That combination of team stakes and individual history gave the Guadalajara fixture unusual weight. Colombia did not just arrive looking for another result. It arrived with a chance to turn an early tournament surge into a direct route toward the knockout stage, while one of its defining players stood on the verge of joining the country’s most enduring World Cup names.