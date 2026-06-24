Colombia assistant coach urges patience after goalless first half against Congo

Fernando Allocco said Colombia must keep insisting after a 0-0 first half in Guadalajara, where Congo's physical edge blunted the attack.

Colombia’s goalless first half against the Republic of the Congo at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara left Fernando Allocco with a blunt message: keep insisting. The assistant coach for Néstor Lorenzo’s side said the opening 45 minutes were worth recognizing, even as the attack stalled before halftime.

The match was Colombia’s second in Group K at the 2026 World Cup and kicked off at 02:00 UTC on June 24, 2026, which was 9:00 p.m. on June 23 in Guadalajara. Colombia entered the game after beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in its tournament opener, but the first half against Congo exposed a different test, one built around physical duels, compressed spaces and the need to adapt without losing the team’s own style.

Allocco had warned before kickoff that Colombia needed to keep its essence while adjusting to the opponent’s details, especially Congo’s strength and power. He also said Colombia had the capacity to match that physicality, and the pregame plan centered on patience, precision and defending high up the field. Amaranto Perea said, "Hay partidos que no se ganan en el primer tiempo."

Colombia did not endure many dangerous moments in its own box, but the first-half control did not translate into a breakthrough at the other end. Jhon Córdoba was fit to play, and all 26 Colombia players were available, yet the team’s final pass and finishing touch never quite found the space Congo denied so effectively.