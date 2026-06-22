Colombia elects nationalist newcomer, signaling a rightward regional shift

Abelardo de la Espriella’s razor-thin win over Iván Cepeda gave Colombia its highest-turnout runoff since 1994 and deepened a regional rightward tilt.

Abelardo de la Espriella’s narrow presidential victory in Colombia put a nationalist lawyer and political newcomer in the nation’s top office and sharpened a broader conservative turn across Latin America. The preliminary tally gave de la Espriella 49.7 percent, or 12.959 million votes, against 48.7 percent and 12.708 million for Iván Cepeda in a runoff that drew Colombia’s highest turnout since the current system was established in 1994.

The result marked a sharp reversal from the political breakthrough that brought Gustavo Petro to power. Petro was inaugurated on Aug. 7, 2022, after winning the 2022 runoff with 50.5 percent of the vote, becoming Colombia’s first leftist president in modern history. De la Espriella’s rise now hands the country a very different mandate, one that reflects the frustration of voters who have been punishing incumbents and drifting toward harder-edged alternatives.

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Colombia’s final verified count is still subject to review by notaries and judges, and the race remained tightly balanced as the preliminary numbers settled into place. Petro and Cepeda’s camp questioned the result and alleged irregularities without evidence, underscoring how polarized and divided the electorate has become. Even so, the political direction was already clear enough to suggest that Colombia’s center of gravity has shifted.

That shift fits a wider pattern visible across the region. In Peru, conservative Keiko Fujimori is projected to win by just over 0.2 percent as authorities continue to count contested ballots from the June 7 runoff. If confirmed, it would be her fourth presidential runoff victory after three failed attempts, and another sign that voters are rewarding right-leaning outsiders and familiar hard-line figures after years of disillusionment.

Source: time.com

Security, inflation, corruption and stalled growth have been the common drivers behind that backlash, helping conservative candidates capitalize on anger with the status quo. A more conservative Colombia could change the country’s stance on migration, policing, resource policy and ties with the United States and neighboring governments. Donald Trump’s endorsement of de la Espriella added a direct U.S. political dimension to the campaign, while the size and turnout of the win suggest a mandate that is real, but far from unchallenged.