Colombia eyes Portugal showdown in Miami amid World Cup buzz

Jhon Córdoba’s fitness shaped Colombia’s plan as it prepared to face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in Miami, where the crowd was expected to tilt the match.

Jhon Córdoba’s fitness became part of Colombia’s plan for the Group K finale against Portugal, a match that placed Cristiano Ronaldo on the other side at Miami Stadium. The real tactical question for Colombia was not just how to attack, but how to deny Ronaldo the service he thrives on, crowd central spaces and use Miami’s atmosphere to turn the game into a physical, disruptive contest.

The match was scheduled for June 27, 2026, with kickoff at 19:30 in Miami, 18:30 in Bogotá and 00:30 on Sunday in Lisbon. FIFA described it as one of the most attractive duels in the group stage and said an electric atmosphere was expected as Colombia arrived with an attack in good form. That made the stakes clear: Colombia needed structure without surrendering the aggression that often defines its best nights.

The showdown also carried a layer of history. A previous report from El Tiempo said it would be the first time Colombia met Cristiano Ronaldo in an official senior men’s match, adding another name to a game already loaded with global attention. For Colombia, that meant the defensive work had to be precise from the opening minutes, with the back line and midfield responsible for cutting passing lanes before Portugal could feed Ronaldo in dangerous areas.

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Córdoba’s own status added another variable. On May 29, 2026, Néstor Lorenzo said the striker had arrived with a mild tendon issue, though Futbolred later reported that Córdoba was evolving during the camp in Bogotá. That made his availability more than a medical footnote. Córdoba’s presence mattered because Colombia needed an outlet up front, not only to hold the ball but to keep Portugal from pinning the team too deep.

Miami had already become a meaningful setting for Córdoba and Colombia. Futbolred noted his role in the Copa América 2024 final in the city, a reminder that Miami Stadium had already hosted one of the most intense stages in recent Colombian memory. With strong support from fans in the United States and a place in a World Cup group finale, Colombia entered the Portugal match with more than momentum. It carried a plan that depended on discipline, pressure and the kind of physical edge that could unsettle even a player of Ronaldo’s stature.