Colombia heads to Miami for decisive World Cup clash with Portugal

Colombia’s fans turned Miami into a de facto home stage as James Rodríguez returned to Hard Rock Stadium for a Group K decider with Portugal.

Colombia left its Florida hotel on Saturday bound for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where a crowd heavy with yellow shirts and Colombian flags had already turned the day into a home-stage atmosphere. The Group K finale against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal carried the weight of first place, a knockout-round path to Kansas City on July 3, and the kind of noise that has made Miami one of the tournament’s most charged venues.

The match arrived with unusual heat for a group-stage game. FIFA placed Colombia vs. Portugal among the most sought-after fixtures in the ticketing process, and Associated Press described the demand and pricing as high enough to push some supporters into financial sacrifice just to get inside. In Miami, that pressure was visible well before kickoff, as Colombian fans gathered around the stadium precincts in numbers that reflected both the team’s reach and the city’s large diaspora presence.

James Rodríguez again sat at the center of it. At 34, he was playing his third World Cup as Colombia’s captain and its all-time leading scorer in the competition with six goals. FIFA also framed the veteran No. 10 as a player still chasing milestones, with a chance to move further up Colombia’s lists for World Cup assists and appearances. For Néstor Lorenzo’s side, his presence tied the emotion in the stands to a familiar figure on the field.

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Colombia entered the game with momentum from its 17 June victory over Uzbekistan, the result that opened its World Cup campaign and confirmed a strong start to a seventh appearance at the tournament. Portugal, led by Roberto Martínez and powered by Ronaldo’s global draw, offered a different kind of test, one that decided the group winner and the route into the next round.

The logistical attention around Miami carried an extra edge because of what had happened at Hard Rock Stadium during the Copa América final in 2024, when thousands of people without tickets forced their way in. That episode made the security and crowd-control stakes impossible to ignore as Colombia returned to Miami Gardens, this time with the kind of support that made the stadium feel, for one night, much closer to Barranquilla than South Florida.