Colombia looks to top Ghana and reach World Cup round of 16

Lorenzo kept Colombia’s base plan intact, but demanded more clinical finishing after Portugal. Ghana and Carlos Queiroz turned Kansas City into a tense first World Cup meeting.

Néstor Lorenzo kept Colombia close to its group-stage formula, but the message before Ghana was clear: the chances that stayed unused against Portugal could not be wasted again in the knockout bracket. Colombia’s coach said the team would not abandon its base plan, only sharpen the details, a calculated gamble for a match that could send the Selección Colombia into the World Cup round of 16.

The stakes were fixed at Kansas City Stadium, where Colombia and Ghana met on Friday, July 3, at 20:30 local time, or 01:30 on July 4 in Accra. It was the first World Cup meeting between the sides, played in FIFA’s new 48-team format that added a round of 32 before the last 16. Ghana came through Group L, while Colombia entered as the last unbeaten team in Group K, making the game the decisive step for the side of the bracket that would produce the final round-of-16 qualifier from that section.

Colombia arrived with seven points from three matches, after beating Uzbekistan and Congo DR and drawing Portugal. That record gave Lorenzo room to trust the structure that carried his team through the group stage, but it also raised the cost of every miss. After the 0-0 with Portugal, he warned that knockout football punishes waste in front of goal, and Colombia’s path now depended on turning its territorial control into a finish.

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The matchup also carried a familiar edge because Carlos Queiroz, Colombia’s former coach, was on Ghana’s bench. That added a layer of tension to a game already shaped by Colombia’s push to reach the round of 16 for the fourth time in its World Cup history. Lorenzo’s choice was pragmatic rather than radical: keep the shape, tighten the margins, and trust that Colombia’s unbeaten run could survive the harsher arithmetic of elimination football.