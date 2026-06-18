Colombia opens World Cup against debutant Uzbekistan in Mexico City

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz led Colombia into a first-round test against Uzbekistan, a World Cup debutant chasing history in Mexico City.

Colombia’s return to the World Cup began with a demand for control, not caution, as Néstor Lorenzo’s side opened Group K against Uzbekistan in Mexico City. For a squad described by FIFA as loaded with talent after strong South American qualifying, the question was whether Colombia could turn reputation into authority from the first whistle.

The match, played June 17, 2026, marked Colombia’s seventh World Cup appearance and its first since missing Qatar 2022. It also put the Tricolor opposite a debutant making history of its own: Uzbekistan reached the tournament for the first time after securing qualification in June 2025. FIFA presented Fabio Cannavaro’s side as a landmark entry to the global stage, a team whose first appearance carried both symbolism and pressure.

That backdrop sharpened the expectation around Colombia. Lorenzo had a core built around Daniel Muñoz, Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, with the projected lineup also featuring Camilo Vargas, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Puerta and Luis Suárez. Colombia entered the tournament after finishing runner-up at the 2024 Copa América, losing the final to Argentina in extra time, a result that underlined both progress and unfinished business.

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For Colombia, this was more than a routine opener. If the side is to be remembered as a true golden generation, the standard cannot be limited to advancing from the group. It has to include the capacity to impose itself on a debutant, manage the rhythm of a match, and avoid the hesitation that often follows heavy expectations. Uzbekistan, organized by Cannavaro, offered exactly that kind of test: a disciplined opponent with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

James Rodríguez gave the matchup historical weight as well. FIFA highlighted his 2014 World Cup as one of Colombia’s touchstones, when he won the adidas Golden Boot and was also recognized for the tournament’s best goal, the strike against Uruguay that earned both the Goal of the Tournament and the FIFA Puskás Award. More than a decade later, Colombia arrived in Mexico City still chasing the next step beyond memory, and the opener against Uzbekistan showed how quickly admiration can turn into expectation.