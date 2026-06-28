Colombia presses Portugal but lacks finishing in scoreless World Cup draw

Colombia controlled long stretches against Portugal, but Diogo Costa and poor finishing kept the Group K match scoreless. James Rodríguez also set a World Cup appearance record.

Colombia spent much of its Group K meeting with Portugal pushing the game toward the Portuguese area, yet the pressure never became a goal at Miami Stadium on June 27, 2026. Luis Amaranto Perea said Colombia linked well through the middle with James Rodríguez and also created from the wings, but the final ball and composure in the box were still missing in a match that ended 0-0.

The draw carried real weight because Colombia arrived at the match with 6 points after beating Uzbekistan and Congo DR, while Portugal had 4. FIFA had also placed value on the result by noting that the third-place finisher in Group K could meet the winner of Group L in the round of 32, making every point and every goal matter in the race through the bracket.

Colombia had the cleaner stretches of possession and the better territorial control, but Diogo Costa kept Portugal alive. AS identified the Portuguese goalkeeper as decisive in denying the chances that might have turned Colombia’s superiority into a lead, and described the match as one in which Colombia did more with the ball without converting that edge into goals. Cristiano Ronaldo started for Portugal, though he went quiet for long passages as Colombia crowded the game and kept the tempo tilted forward.

James Rodríguez was in Colombia’s starting lineup and again sat at the center of the attack, giving Perea the kind of inside connection the coach wanted to see. The Federación Colombiana de Fútbol said the veteran midfielder reached 11 World Cup appearances, making him the Colombian with the most matches in FIFA tournaments and moving past the 10 apiece of Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón. That record underlined how far James has carried Colombia on the global stage, even on a night when the team’s buildup was sharper than its finishing.

The scoreless result left Colombia with its structure intact but its margin for error narrowed. Against Portugal, a stronger opponent with a goalkeeper in form, Colombia showed it could control a match for spells. It did not yet show it could finish one.