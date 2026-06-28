Colombia tops Group K as DR Congo reaches World Cup knockout stage

Colombia held Portugal 0-0 in Miami Gardens to win Group K, while DR Congo’s 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan sent it to a first-ever World Cup knockout round.

Colombia finished Group K on seven points after a scoreless draw with Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, a result that sent the South Americans through as group winners and pushed Portugal into second place on five. The match, World Cup fixture 71, produced 37 combined shots but no breakthrough, even though both sides had already secured places in the knockout stage before kickoff.

The group standings carried real bracket weight. Under FIFA’s format, the top two teams in each group advance directly to the Round of 32, while the best third-place teams can also move on. By taking control of the table with the draw, Colombia avoided the uncertainty that comes with finishing second and kept a clearer path into the knockout rounds.

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DR Congo claimed the other major outcome in Group K, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 with three second-half goals to finish third on four points. That total was enough to place DR Congo among the eight best third-place teams and send the national team into the Round of 32 for the first time in its World Cup history.

The final table reflected how tight the group had been from the start. Portugal opened the tournament by drawing DR Congo, and that dropped point helped shape the race at the top. Colombia then did what was needed against Portugal, keeping the match level in a contest that never produced the margin a statement win would have brought, but still delivered the one result that mattered most: first place.

Data visualization chart

For Colombia, topping the group changes the knockout route and confirms a side that has managed the stage with discipline rather than force. For Portugal, second place means a different path forward after leaving points behind against DR Congo. For DR Congo, the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan made history and extended its tournament after a finish that was built on second-half pressure and timely finishing.