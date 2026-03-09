Colombians Head to Polls for Congress and Presidential Primaries

Colombia holds pivotal congressional elections and presidential primaries as voters navigate shifting political dynamics and ongoing US-Colombia tensions.

Colombia held nationwide elections on Sunday, as millions of citizens cast ballots to choose a new Congress and select presidential candidates in party primaries. The vote unfolded amid ongoing tensions between Colombia and the United States, according to reporting from Al Jazeera. The outcome is expected to shape the country’s political landscape before the main presidential contest later this year.

High Turnout and Competitive Races

Colombian voters turned out across the country to elect all 108 members of the Senate and 187 representatives to the Chamber, as well as to participate in presidential primaries that will determine party candidates for the upcoming general election. The Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil provided oversight and official statistics for the process. Early reports indicated a robust turnout, reflecting the high stakes and shifting alliances in Colombian politics.

Colombia’s Congress is bicameral, made up of the Senate and Chamber of Representatives.

All seats in both chambers were up for election, with hundreds of candidates representing a spectrum of parties and coalitions.

Presidential primaries were held by major parties to select their standard-bearers for the next round of voting.

Backdrop of US-Colombia Tensions

This election comes at a time when relations between Colombia and the United States have grown more complex. Al Jazeera noted that recent diplomatic disagreements have centered on drug policy, security cooperation, and human rights, straining the historically strong partnership. The U.S.-Colombia Relations Fact Sheet details the broad scope of the relationship, which includes trade, security, and anti-narcotics efforts. Analysts suggest that the election results could influence the direction of bilateral engagement, depending on which parties and candidates gain power.

Significance for Colombia’s Political Future

The composition of the next Congress and the selection of presidential candidates are likely to have a major impact on the country’s legislative agenda and policy priorities. Colombia has seen rising social demands, concerns about security, and debates over economic reform in recent years. According to the OECD’s overview of Colombia’s political system, the legislature plays a key role in shaping reforms and overseeing the executive branch.

Newly elected legislators will be responsible for addressing issues such as inequality, peace implementation, and public security.

The presidential primaries will determine the field for the general election, with candidates from both traditional and emerging parties competing.

Voter Participation and Historical Context

Colombia’s elections are known for high voter engagement. Recent data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) and International IDEA shows that turnout typically ranges from 45% to 55% in congressional and presidential races. This year’s contests continue a long tradition of vibrant, if sometimes contentious, democratic participation.

What’s Next?

With the first round of voting completed, attention now turns to the official counting of results and the confirmation of party nominees for the presidency. The new Congress will take office amid a challenging policy environment and ongoing scrutiny from both domestic and international observers. The Carter Center’s recent election observation report highlighted the importance of transparent processes in maintaining public trust.

The coming months are expected to see intense campaigning and debate as Colombia prepares for its presidential election later in the year. The choices made by voters in this round will reverberate through the country’s institutions and may set the tone for Colombia’s relations with the United States and other partners moving forward.