Colombia's president-elect picks finance minister to drive reforms

Abelardo De La Espriella tapped economist Miguel Gómez Martínez as finance minister, a sign he will push tax cuts and state shrinkage against a 5.3% deficit target.

Abelardo De La Espriella chose Miguel Gómez Martínez to run Colombia’s finance ministry, making the economist one of the first signals of how the president-elect plans to handle taxes, spending and investor confidence. Gómez made the appointment public during De La Espriella’s first formal transition meeting at Universidad Sergio Arboleda in Bogotá, where Rodrigo Lara Restrepo was also named to lead the Interior Ministry.

Gómez, 65, is a conservative economist with a technocratic résumé that includes service as vice contralor general of Colombia, president of Bancóldex and ambassador in Paris. That background is likely to matter in markets, where the finance minister will be judged not just on ideology but on whether he can sell a fiscal program to lenders, rating agencies and foreign investors.

The task ahead is difficult. Colombia’s Ministry of Finance raised the central government deficit target for 2026 to 5.3% of gross domestic product, or about COP 106 trillion, in its Medium-Term Fiscal Framework on June 12. S&P Global Ratings cut Colombia to BB- on April 8, while Fitch Ratings lowered the sovereign to BB in December 2025 and warned that weak fiscal anchors and political constraints could complicate consolidation.

De La Espriella’s campaign promises point to a sharp policy shift. He has pledged to cut taxes, ease regulation and shrink the state by 40%, a platform that could appeal to investors looking for faster reform and stronger growth, but that also raises questions about how the government will finance spending and narrow the deficit. Gómez will need to turn those promises into a working fiscal plan at a time when borrowing costs, public finances and credit risk are all under scrutiny.

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The political arithmetic is just as tight. Colombia certified first-round results on June 4, showing De La Espriella ahead with 44% and Iván Cepeda at 41%, before De La Espriella won the runoff on June 21. That narrow margin, combined with a fragmented Congress, means the finance minister will have to negotiate rather than dictate, building coalitions for any major tax, spending or privatization agenda.

For investors and voters alike, Gómez’s appointment is the clearest early test of whether De La Espriella can translate a hard-charging campaign into a governing strategy that steadies the budget without slowing growth.