Colorectal Cancer Rates Climb in Young Adults

Colorectal cancer rates are climbing among younger Americans, prompting experts to urge earlier screening and lifestyle changes.

Colorectal cancer—once considered a disease primarily affecting older adults—is increasingly being diagnosed in younger people, according to recent reports. Medical experts are raising alarms about this trend and highlighting preventive steps that can help lower risk.

Rising Incidence in Young Adults

Colorectal cancer, which includes cancers of the colon and rectum, has become a growing concern for Americans under 50. Recent findings indicate that it is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in this age group, surpassing other cancers that were previously more common among younger populations. Data from the SEER Cancer Stat Facts confirms this upward trend, with incidence rates rising steadily over the past decade for those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Colorectal cancer rates have been increasing among people under 50 since the mid-1990s.

More than 150,000 new colorectal cancer cases are diagnosed annually in the U.S., with a growing proportion in younger adults.

The disease is now the top cancer killer in Americans under age 50, according to recent media reports and health data.

Possible Causes and Risk Factors

While the exact reasons for the increase remain unclear, doctors and researchers point to several contributing factors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), risk factors for colorectal cancer include:

A diet high in red or processed meats

Lack of physical activity

Obesity

Heavy alcohol use

Tobacco use

Family history of colorectal cancer or certain genetic conditions

Some experts also note the potential influence of environmental factors, changes in gut microbiome, and increased rates of diabetes among younger people.

Prevention and Early Detection

Medical organizations have updated their guidelines to address rising early-onset cases. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) now recommends that routine colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45, rather than 50, for those at average risk. Experts stress the importance of talking to a healthcare provider about personal risk and screening options, especially for those with a family history or other risk factors.

In addition to screening, lifestyle modifications can help reduce risk. These include:

Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Maintaining a healthy weight

Being physically active

Limiting alcohol consumption

Not smoking

According to the American Cancer Society, these steps not only lower colorectal cancer risk but also improve overall health.

What to Watch For

Experts caution that symptoms of colorectal cancer can be subtle or mistaken for less serious conditions, especially in younger adults. Common warning signs include:

Blood in the stool

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent changes in bowel habits (such as diarrhea or constipation)

Abdominal pain or cramping

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly, as early detection significantly improves outcomes.

Looking Ahead

With ongoing research into the causes of early-onset colorectal cancer, public health officials are encouraging both awareness and preventive action. As the disease increasingly affects younger Americans, regular screening, healthy lifestyle choices, and attention to symptoms are vital steps in reducing risk and saving lives.