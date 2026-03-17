Colts Sign Notre Dame’s Carson Towt as Tight End Prospect

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in Notre Dame basketball standout Carson Towt to bolster their tight end depth, marking an intriguing cross-sport move.

The Indianapolis Colts are taking a unique approach to building their roster, adding Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt as a tight end prospect. The move, first reported by both the New York Post and ESPN, signals the franchise’s willingness to look beyond traditional football backgrounds in search of athletic talent and potential mismatch creators.

Colts Seek Versatility with Towt Signing

According to reports from both the ESPN and the New York Post, Towt’s addition is aimed at bolstering the team’s tight end depth chart. This strategy is not entirely new in the NFL, where teams occasionally convert athletic basketball players into tight ends, banking on their size, hands, and agility to succeed in the position. While Towt’s college basketball career at Notre Dame did not include any football experience, his 6-foot-7 frame, footwork, and rebounding ability caught the attention of NFL scouts.

Towt played his final collegiate basketball season with the Fighting Irish, averaging 6.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His athletic performance and versatility on the court made him a candidate for a potential transition to the gridiron, following in the footsteps of athletes like Antonio Gates and Jimmy Graham, who also made successful switches from college basketball to NFL tight end roles.

Rationale Behind the Move

The Colts’ decision to sign Towt appears to be part of an ongoing effort to create competition and depth at the tight end position. The current roster features multiple returning contributors at tight end, but adding Towt gives the coaching staff another developmental option with a different athletic profile. ESPN highlighted that the franchise has prioritized finding players who can contribute on special teams and in red-zone situations, where Towt’s basketball skills—such as boxing out and high-pointing the ball—may translate well.

Towt stands at 6-foot-7 and about 230 pounds, giving him the type of physical makeup coveted for modern tight ends.

and about 230 pounds, giving him the type of physical makeup coveted for modern tight ends. He played in all 32 games for Notre Dame in the 2023-24 season, displaying durability and consistency.

His transition follows a well-established NFL trend of converting basketball players to tight ends, betting on their hands, leaping ability, and footwork.

What Towt Brings to Indianapolis

While Towt has not played organized football at the collegiate level, his background indicates a high ceiling for development. The Notre Dame athletics website details his basketball journey, including previous stints at Northern Arizona and Denver before transferring to Notre Dame. Notably, he has shown strong rebounding instincts—an attribute that could help him adjust to blocking and receiving duties in the NFL.

The Colts’ gamble is not without risk, as the transition from basketball to professional football is a significant leap. However, the franchise’s willingness to invest in Towt’s potential underscores a broader league trend of pursuing multi-sport athletes in the hopes of uncovering rare talents.

Outlook for Training Camp and Beyond

Towt will likely enter offseason activities as a developmental prospect, aiming to learn the nuances of the tight end position and adapt to the physical demands of the NFL. His progress will be closely watched during training camp, where he’ll compete for a spot on the roster or practice squad. The Colts’ approach to roster construction, as reflected in their franchise history, often includes giving unconventional athletes opportunities to prove themselves.

If Towt can leverage his athleticism and quickly pick up the playbook, he may carve out a role, especially in specialized packages or on special teams. For now, his signing is a low-risk, high-upside move that adds intrigue to the Colts’ offseason and highlights the ever-evolving search for talent in the NFL.