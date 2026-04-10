Colts and Kenny Moore II Pursue Trade After Mutual Agreement

The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II have mutually agreed to seek a trade, ending a notable chapter in the team's secondary.

Kenny Moore II, a mainstay in the Indianapolis Colts’ secondary since 2017, is set to explore opportunities elsewhere after he and the franchise mutually agreed to seek a trade. Multiple outlets, including ESPN, The New York Times, NFL.com, and NBC Sports, reported on April 10, 2026, that the veteran cornerback and the Colts reached a consensus to part ways, marking a significant shift for both player and team.

Mutual Decision to Part Ways

The news of the impending separation was widely echoed across major sports networks, with sources from ESPN and NFL.com noting that discussions between Moore and Colts management had been ongoing, leading to a mutual agreement to seek a trade. The New York Times highlighted that this decision comes after several productive seasons and reflects both Moore’s value on the open market and the Colts’ evolving roster priorities.

Kenny Moore II’s Impact in Indianapolis

Moore, undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017, quickly developed into a versatile defensive back and team leader for the Colts.

He has played in over 120 games for Indianapolis, recording 17 interceptions, 9.5 sacks, and more than 500 total tackles, becoming one of the league’s premier slot corners.

Moore’s consistency is reflected in his advanced metrics, with Pro Football Focus regularly grading him among the top slot defenders in the NFL. His coverage grades and pressure statistics have made him a reliable presence in the Colts’ secondary.

He signed a four-year extension with the team in 2019, which made him one of the highest-paid slot corners at the time. His current contract includes a salary of $8.3 million for the 2026 season, with a cap hit just over $9 million, according to Spotrac.

Potential Landing Spots and Market Impact

With the trade market now open for Moore, multiple reports—such as the one from NBC Sports—suggest teams like the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in adding veteran depth and leadership to their secondary. Moore’s flexibility to play both outside and inside corner positions likely increases his appeal to contenders and teams seeking to bolster their pass defense.

The Colts’ willingness to facilitate a trade is seen as a nod to Moore’s contributions and professionalism over the years. ESPN and NFL.com both note that the move aligns with general manager Chris Ballard’s history of collaborating with veteran players on preferred destinations when possible.

Implications for the Colts’ Roster

Indianapolis will have to address a notable gap in their defensive backfield. The current depth chart features several younger corners, but none with Moore’s experience or production. The team’s approach in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency will likely reflect the need to fill the void left by his departure.

The Colts’ defense, which has relied on a strong secondary to anchor its zone-heavy scheme, may need to adjust both scheme and personnel in 2026 and beyond.

According to the team’s official transaction log, no corresponding roster moves have yet been announced, but activity is expected as trade talks progress.

Looking Ahead

As one of the league’s most respected slot defenders, Moore’s availability is expected to generate interest from several playoff hopefuls. His next destination could influence the defensive landscape for both the Colts and his future team. For Indianapolis, the move signals a new phase as they reshape their secondary for the future, while for Moore, it offers an opportunity to extend his career with a fresh start and potentially contend for a championship.