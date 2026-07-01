Comcast to spin off NBCUniversal, testing Peacock’s streaming future

Comcast’s split leaves Peacock to stand alone just as it reached 46 million paid subscribers and neared profitability, raising the stakes for streaming’s cash burn.

Comcast said it will split NBCUniversal and Sky into a separate publicly traded company, a move that would leave Peacock to compete without the financial shelter of Comcast’s broadband and wireless businesses. The tax-free spinoff is expected to close in about a year, pending regulatory approvals and board signoff, and it would separate the media arm from the cable and business-services company that has long funded it.

The new NBCUniversal would include Peacock, NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, Universal Pictures, the theme parks business and Sky. The remaining Comcast would focus on broadband, wireless and business services. Comcast framed the break-up as a way to give each side “dedicated focus, strategic flexibility, and tailored investment priorities,” and investors responded positively, pushing the stock higher after the announcement.

The timing matters because Peacock has finally begun to scale. Comcast said the service ended the first quarter of 2026 with 46 million paid subscribers, and Peacock revenue rose more than 70% from a year earlier. Executives also said the streamer could approach profitability in the second quarter of 2026, a significant shift for a business that has spent years chasing audience growth before cash flow.

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Comcast’s first-quarter 2026 results show why the corporate backstop has mattered. The company reported revenue of $31.457 billion and free cash flow of $3.901 billion, numbers that underscore the size of the broader enterprise behind Peacock. If the spinoff goes through, the streaming service will have to justify its content spending and subscriber gains as part of a company whose resources are no longer paired with a far larger broadband operation.

Peacock launched nationally on July 15, 2020, after Comcast first unveiled it in January 2020 as a free, ad-supported streamer with subscription tiers. The service arrived as Comcast was still building out a media empire that had already expanded sharply when it bought the remaining Sky shares in 2018 for about £30.2 billion, or roughly $39.4 billion.

Source: sanity.io

That history now cuts the other way. Moody’s has warned that Comcast’s credit could suffer if revenue diversification narrows after the split, a sign of the risk embedded in separating a steady cable and wireless cash engine from a more volatile entertainment business. A standalone NBCUniversal would also be easier to eye in a consolidating media market, making the company a more obvious merger or acquisition target just as Peacock is asked to prove it can survive on its own.