Committee blasts Mandelson appointment as disastrous, seeks veto power

The committee said Mandelson’s ambassadorial appointment was “nothing short of disastrous” and wants a formal veto over political ambassadors.

The Foreign Affairs Committee called the process behind Peter Mandelson’s appointment as Britain’s ambassador to the United States “nothing short of disastrous” and said MPs should be able to block future political ambassadorial picks before they reach Washington. In its first report of the 2026-27 session, the committee said it had been left with the impression that the system was “being made up as it went along”.

It argued that the Foreign Affairs Committee should have the power to formally veto political appointments to ambassadorial posts, and said the government should not make another political appointment to a Head of Mission role unless candidates first appear before the committee. Dame Emily Thornberry, who chairs the committee, has pushed for a pre-appointment hearing to become routine when ministers choose political figures for top diplomatic jobs.

AI-generated illustration

Mandelson’s appointment was announced on 20 December 2024, with the Prime Minister confirming that Lord Peter Mandelson would become the next British Ambassador to the United States. The committee said he was due to take up the post in early 2025 and began in February 2025. His tenure collapsed after the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, wrote to Dame Emily Thornberry on 16 September 2025 saying the Prime Minister had asked her to withdraw Mandelson as ambassador after emails showed that the depth and extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was materially different from what was known when he was appointed.

The committee said a proper pre-appointment scrutiny session could have exposed questions about Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein and his foreign business dealings before the appointment was confirmed. It said there was no agreement among key decision makers over what “due process” should have meant, and that the lack of a clear process had become part of the problem.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In September 2025, the committee called for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Cabinet Office to give evidence on the vetting and security processes behind Mandelson’s appointment. It also published correspondence on the case and heard from senior officials.