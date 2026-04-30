Investors weigh SOXX, IYW, and VGT for artificial intelligence exposure. We break down the data, holdings, and strategies of each fund.

Investors aiming to capture the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are increasingly turning to technology-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Among the most popular options are the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW), the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT). Recent analysis from The Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance highlights the nuances and strengths of these funds, helping investors decide which is best suited for AI exposure.

IYW: Broad Tech Exposure With AI Leaders

The IYW ETF offers investors a broad approach to U.S. technology stocks, tracking the Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index. According to Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool, IYW’s top holdings include Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA—all major players in the AI ecosystem. As of the latest data, IYW allocates a significant percentage of its portfolio to these companies, reflecting their dominant market capitalizations and leadership in cloud, software, and chip innovations powering AI.

Expense ratio: 0.39%, according to ETF.com

0.39%, according to ETF.com Number of holdings: Over 130 technology firms

Over 130 technology firms Notable AI exposure: Microsoft’s Azure AI, Apple’s AI hardware, and NVIDIA’s GPU dominance

The Motley Fool points out that IYW offers a balanced mix of hardware, software, and semiconductor exposure, making it a solid choice for investors seeking diversified AI potential without betting solely on one industry segment.

SOXX: Targeted Play on AI Chips

For those looking for more concentrated exposure to the semiconductor companies powering AI, SOXX stands out. The SOXX ETF tracks the ICE Semiconductor Index and is heavily weighted toward the chipmakers designing AI processors and hardware accelerators.

Top holdings: NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Expense ratio: 0.35%

0.35% Holdings count: Approximately 30 leading semiconductor stocks

Approximately 30 leading semiconductor stocks AI focus: Heavy allocation to companies whose chips are essential for training and deploying AI models

The Motley Fool notes that SOXX is less diversified than IYW, but offers direct exposure to the "picks and shovels" of the AI revolution. For investors bullish on the sustained demand for AI hardware, SOXX can be an effective, though more volatile, vehicle.

VGT: Vanguard’s Broad Tech Alternative

Yahoo Finance’s analysis adds VGT, Vanguard’s flagship tech ETF, to the mix. VGT tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index and is similar to IYW in its broad coverage. As of the latest data, VGT's top holdings also feature Microsoft, Apple, and NVIDIA, but the fund includes more mid- and small-cap stocks than IYW.

Expense ratio: 0.10%—the lowest among the three

0.10%—the lowest among the three Number of holdings: Over 300 tech companies

Over 300 tech companies AI exposure: Substantial but diluted by broader diversification

Yahoo Finance highlights that VGT’s lower fees and larger basket of stocks may appeal to cost-conscious investors who want to spread their bets across the entire tech sector, not just the AI giants.

Comparing AI Exposure and Investment Strategies

While all three ETFs offer access to AI growth, their approaches and risk profiles differ:

IYW and VGT provide broad technology market coverage, ensuring exposure to the largest AI innovators as well as established legacy tech firms navigating the AI transition.

provide broad technology market coverage, ensuring exposure to the largest AI innovators as well as established legacy tech firms navigating the AI transition. SOXX delivers focused exposure to the semiconductor industry, which is poised to benefit most directly from AI infrastructure investment, but can be more sensitive to sector cycles.

delivers focused exposure to the semiconductor industry, which is poised to benefit most directly from AI infrastructure investment, but can be more sensitive to sector cycles. VGT stands out for its low cost, while IYW and SOXX may appeal to investors willing to pay higher fees for more targeted bets.

Both The Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance agree that AI exposure is substantial across all three ETFs, but the right choice depends on the investor’s risk tolerance and belief in which part of the tech value chain will benefit most from AI adoption.

What’s the Best ETF for AI?

The answer is not one-size-fits-all. Investors prioritizing diversification and broad AI exposure may prefer IYW or VGT, while those willing to accept greater volatility for a more targeted play might choose SOXX. As The Motley Fool puts it, "Ultimately, the best ETF for AI depends on whether you want the steady hand of big tech or the high-octane growth of chipmakers."

For readers wanting to dig into the numbers themselves, fund providers offer official fund data for IYW, SOXX, and VGT, including real-time holdings, sector breakdowns, and historical performance.

Looking Ahead

As AI continues to disrupt industries and capture investor attention, these top technology ETFs are likely to remain central choices for portfolio exposure. Investors should review each fund’s holdings, costs, and sector allocations carefully to ensure their selection matches their AI outlook and risk appetite.