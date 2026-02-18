Satellite Surge Raises Collision Risks, Say Experts

Experts warn that a surge in satellites could push Earth's orbit toward a dangerous tipping point, but mitigation measures are possible.

Earth's orbital environment is facing unprecedented pressure as the number of satellites continues to rise, sparking warnings from experts about potential catastrophic consequences unless coordinated action is taken. The Conversation highlights that two major satellite proposals could further threaten the night sky, and underscores the need for urgent mitigation efforts.

Satellite Growth and Crowded Skies

Over the past decade, the launch of satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) has accelerated, driven by the growth of commercial constellations. According to the UCS Satellite Database, there are now thousands of active satellites in orbit, with new deployments occurring every month. This trend is expected to continue as companies and national agencies seek to expand global internet coverage, Earth observation capabilities, and communications infrastructure.

Commercial mega-constellations like Starlink and OneWeb account for a significant portion of recent launches.

like Starlink and OneWeb account for a significant portion of recent launches. The CelesTrak Satellite Catalog tracks more than 9,000 satellites, with numbers projected to increase rapidly if current proposals are approved.

According to the UN Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space, 2023 and 2024 saw record-breaking launch activity.

Risks of Orbital Congestion and Space Debris

The Conversation emphasizes that the proliferation of satellites is not just a regulatory or business issue, but one that threatens the long-term sustainability of space activities. Experts warn that without better management, the risk of collisions and the creation of space debris will increase, potentially triggering a cascading effect known as the Kessler Syndrome. In this scenario, each collision generates debris that increases the probability of further collisions, eventually making certain orbits unusable.

The NASA Orbital Debris Quarterly News reports that there are currently tens of thousands of tracked debris objects, as well as millions of smaller fragments that threaten operational satellites.

Two new satellite proposals referenced by The Conversation could dramatically increase the number of objects in orbit, raising concerns among astronomers, satellite operators, and space agencies.

Light pollution from densely packed constellations is also affecting ground-based astronomy and the night sky's natural state.

Mitigation Efforts and International Guidelines

In response to these concerns, international organizations and national regulators are stepping up efforts to manage orbital congestion and reduce debris. The IADC Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines offer technical recommendations for satellite design, end-of-life disposal, and collision avoidance. Additionally, the FCC Satellite Licensing Database shows that regulatory bodies are increasingly scrutinizing new constellation proposals for their potential environmental impact.

The Conversation notes that while many satellite operators are adopting best practices—such as equipping spacecraft with propulsion systems for deorbiting—enforcement remains inconsistent. International cooperation is seen as essential to developing effective solutions, especially given the global nature of orbital space.

Calls for Action and Sustainable Solutions

Experts cited by The Conversation urge immediate policy interventions to prevent an orbital catastrophe. These include:

Stricter licensing requirements for new satellites and mega-constellations

Mandatory end-of-life deorbiting plans

Investment in active debris removal technologies

Improved global tracking and information sharing

The window to act is narrowing, according to analysts. If meaningful measures are put in place now, the worst effects of orbital congestion can still be avoided, preserving the night sky and ensuring the sustainability of space for future generations.

Looking Ahead

As the commercial and scientific value of space continues to grow, so too does the responsibility to manage it wisely. The Conversation underscores that the choices made today will determine whether Earth's orbit remains a resource—or becomes an unmanageable hazard.