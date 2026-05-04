The surge in lunar missions is leaving behind increasing amounts of debris, prompting experts to warn about mounting space junk around the Moon.

Space agencies and private companies are accelerating lunar missions, but experts warn that a new problem is emerging: a growing cloud of space junk accumulating in and around the Moon. Recent reports, including by Jalopnik, highlight high-profile incidents such as a SpaceX rocket booster set to crash into the lunar surface at tremendous speed, raising questions about the long-term consequences of human activity beyond Earth’s orbit.

Space Debris: Not Just an Earth Problem Anymore

Until recently, most concerns about space debris focused on low-Earth orbit, where thousands of discarded satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments threaten operational satellites and crewed missions. However, the rapid increase in lunar exploration is now generating its own share of debris. According to NASA analysis, dozens of artificial objects—including rocket boosters, mission hardware, and failed spacecraft—have already reached lunar orbit or impacted the surface.

The UNOOSA Space Object Registration Database lists hundreds of objects launched with lunar trajectories, though not all reach permanent lunar orbit or impact.

NASA’s Lunar Impact and Landing Table documents dozens of confirmed artificial impacts since the 1950s.

The European Space Agency estimates that while the majority of debris remains in Earth orbit, the number of objects around the Moon is rising with every new mission.

Recent Incidents Highlight the Issue

The Jalopnik article draws attention to a SpaceX rocket booster, originally launched for a lunar mission, now on a trajectory to strike the Moon at several times the speed of sound. While such events are rare compared to Earth-orbit collisions, the high velocity and unpredictable final location of these impacts add to the uncertainty about the lunar environment’s future.

According to NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, artificial impacts are increasingly being recorded and mapped on the Moon’s surface. These impacts can leave behind large craters, scatter debris, and pose risks for future robotic or crewed missions. Unlike Earth, the Moon lacks an atmosphere to slow or burn up incoming objects, so every piece of debris strikes the surface with its full force.

Risks and Long-term Consequences

Experts have begun to warn that the accumulation of space junk around the Moon could become a significant hazard as lunar exploration expands. Potential risks include:

Hazard to future missions: Debris in lunar orbit or on the surface could threaten landers, rovers, and astronauts.

Debris in lunar orbit or on the surface could threaten landers, rovers, and astronauts. Unintended contamination: Debris and impactors may introduce terrestrial materials, complicating scientific studies of the pristine lunar environment.

Debris and impactors may introduce terrestrial materials, complicating scientific studies of the pristine lunar environment. Navigation challenges: As lunar traffic increases, tracking and avoiding debris will become more complex.

Calls for International Standards and Solutions

While Earth orbit has the United Nations registry and debris mitigation guidelines, similar standards for lunar operations are still evolving. Some experts advocate for international agreements to regulate lunar debris, encourage responsible disposal of mission hardware, and improve tracking of artificial objects around the Moon.

The surge of lunar missions—by governments and private companies alike—means that the problem is likely to grow. Already, the ESA’s data suggests a steady increase in launches aimed at lunar orbit or surface operations, each with the potential to leave new debris behind.

Looking Ahead

As interest in the Moon intensifies, the issue of space junk is expected to become a key topic in international space policy discussions. Efforts to track, mitigate, and eventually clean up lunar debris will be essential to ensure that the next generation of exploration does not repeat the mistakes made in Earth orbit. For now, the Moon stands as both a beacon for human ambition—and a cautionary tale about the lasting footprint of our activities beyond Earth.