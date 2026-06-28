Concerns rise after violence and harassment disrupt San Francisco Pride weekend

A Castro shooting, vandalism and a confrontation that drove Scott Wiener from the Trans March put San Francisco Pride's security plan under pressure.

A shooting near a Castro District entrance, vandalism and a clash that pushed State Sen. Scott Wiener out of the Trans March turned San Francisco Pride weekend into a test of how the city protects a marquee public celebration. The unrest unfolded as thousands gathered across the city for events meant to project visibility and safety.

Friday’s Trans March drew people to Dolores Park, where the community-led march is a safe and sober event. Wiener said he was harassed, threatened and intimidated during the march, and that physical contact made him feel unsafe enough to leave for the first time in 22 years, after attending since the event began in 2004. The confrontation centered on his stance on Israel and Palestine, and it was only one of two incidents he said affected him over the week.

Wiener also said he and his staff were accosted Wednesday night at a World Cup watch party in the Mission District. By the end of the Trans March, at least five people had been arrested and two San Francisco police officers had been injured in the vandalism and fight.

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On Wednesday, Mayor Daniel Lurie met with Police Chief Derrick Lew and other officials to review security plans before Pride. Lew said the city had a full staffing plan, with officers at district stations, specialized units along the parade route and deployments across the city. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said anyone who came to Pride intending to harm people would be held accountable.

Prosecutors recently announced hate-crimes charges against a man accused of punching a Castro resident after being told to stop spray-painting a homophobic message on a flower shop wall. The San Francisco Pride Celebration was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Civic Center Plaza, with the Pride Parade set for Sunday on Market Street, and the celebration is free and open to the public.