A packed week of concerts awaits music fans in New Jersey and Ireland, with diverse genres and notable performances lighting up local venues.

Music fans on both sides of the Atlantic can look forward to an exciting week as New Jersey and Ireland host a series of concerts and live events between February 16 and 23, 2026. From jazz and indie rock in the Garden State to classical and traditional Irish showcases, this week’s lineup reflects the rich diversity of live music experiences available to audiences.

New Jersey’s Vibrant Concert Calendar

New Jersey’s music scene is set to deliver an array of performances this week, catering to a wide range of tastes. According to NewJerseyStage.com, local venues are featuring both established acts and emerging artists in genres including rock, pop, jazz, and folk. These concerts form part of a robust regional calendar, with fans able to explore detailed listings and ticket information through platforms like Songkick’s New York and New Jersey concert guide.

Rock and Indie Highlights: Several popular clubs in Asbury Park and Jersey City are hosting touring indie bands, while local rock outfits are taking the stage at smaller venues across the state.

Several popular clubs in Asbury Park and Jersey City are hosting touring indie bands, while local rock outfits are taking the stage at smaller venues across the state. Jazz and Classical Offerings: Jazz enthusiasts can catch performances at intimate settings, with several jazz trios and soloists scheduled throughout the week.

Jazz enthusiasts can catch performances at intimate settings, with several jazz trios and soloists scheduled throughout the week. Family and Community Events: Community centers and libraries are also organizing accessible concerts, providing opportunities for families to experience live music in welcoming environments.

For those seeking up-to-date concert stats and ticket sales trends, resources like the Pollstar Top 100 Worldwide Concert Tours and the Billboard Boxscore Charts offer insights into which artists are drawing the largest crowds this season.

Ireland’s Concert Scene and Key Deadlines

Across the Atlantic, Ireland’s music calendar for the week of February 16–22, 2026, is equally dynamic. The Journal of Music highlights a blend of classical recitals, traditional music sessions, and contemporary performances happening in cities and towns nationwide. In addition to concerts, the publication notes several important deadlines for grant applications and festival submissions, signaling ongoing support for Ireland’s creative sector.

Classical and Chamber Music: Major concert halls in Dublin and Cork are presenting orchestral programs, with guest conductors and soloists joining local ensembles.

Major concert halls in Dublin and Cork are presenting orchestral programs, with guest conductors and soloists joining local ensembles. Traditional and Folk Events: Pubs and cultural centers are hosting live sessions, celebrating Ireland’s rich heritage of folk and traditional music.

Pubs and cultural centers are hosting live sessions, celebrating Ireland’s rich heritage of folk and traditional music. Opportunities for Musicians: The week includes closing dates for funding applications and festival participation, as detailed by the Journal of Music.

For those interested in the broader economic and cultural impact of Irish live music, Music in Ireland’s statistical reports provide valuable context on attendance figures, ticket sales, and audience demographics. Meanwhile, the Music Venue Alliance directory offers an overview of the variety of venues supporting Ireland’s vibrant live scene.

Trends and Takeaways

Both regions demonstrate strong demand for live music, with a mix of local talent and touring acts keeping stages busy. According to industry analysis from the IFPI Global Music Report, live performance remains a cornerstone of the music industry’s revenue and community engagement, a trend reflected in this week’s packed schedules.

Key trends shaping this week include:

Diversity of Genres: From classical to indie and traditional music, venues are catering to broad tastes.

From classical to indie and traditional music, venues are catering to broad tastes. Community Involvement: Libraries, community centers, and smaller venues are making live music accessible to wider audiences.

Libraries, community centers, and smaller venues are making live music accessible to wider audiences. Support for Musicians: Ireland’s focus on grant and festival application deadlines highlights ongoing investment in the arts sector.

Looking Ahead

As the week unfolds, audiences in New Jersey and Ireland have a wealth of live music to choose from—whether discovering up-and-coming talent, enjoying established acts, or engaging with their local music communities. For updated schedules and ticket availability, fans can explore platforms like Songkick and check official venue listings.

With the continued resilience and creativity of artists and organizers, the outlook for live music remains bright on both sides of the Atlantic.