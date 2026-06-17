Congo DR returns to World Cup after 52-year wait

Axel Tuanzebe’s 100th-minute winner ended Congo DR’s 52-year World Cup exile, sending the Leopards back to football’s biggest stage.

Congo DR did more than beat Jamaica in Guadalajara. Axel Tuanzebe’s extra-time header in the 100th minute sealed a 1-0 victory on March 31, 2026, and ended a 52-year wait for a World Cup return that had stretched back to 1974.

The result carried a meaning far beyond one playoff match. For the Democratic Republic of Congo, the qualification revived a memory that had long been tied to loss and distance, not only in football but in national identity. The country’s only previous World Cup campaign came in 1974, when it competed as Zaire, became the first Sub-Saharan African team to appear at the tournament and then lost all three matches, finishing with a 0-14 goal difference.

That history has made the 2026 breakthrough feel like a national reset. The 1974 team remains part of the country’s sporting memory, but also a reminder of the political pressure that surrounded football under Mobutu Sese Seko’s regime. This time, the triumph came through a side built to project something different: stability, belief and international relevance.

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FIFA has described Congo DR’s resurgence as being led by a golden generation fronted by Cedric Bakambu, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku under coach Sébastien Desabre. The 49-year-old Frenchman was appointed in August 2022 with two clear targets: qualify for AFCON 2025 and reach the 2026 World Cup. He has now delivered on the second, having already helped rebuild trust with supporters by guiding the team to AFCON 2023 and a semi-final run.

CAF said the Jamaica match had been tense and scoreless through 90 minutes before Tuanzebe’s decisive header finally broke the deadlock in extra time. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi and captain Mbemba helped preserve the lead as Congo DR closed out the result that sent the Leopards to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ardfern via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The qualification places Congo DR in Group K alongside Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan. The Leopards were due to open against Portugal in Houston on June 17, then face Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27. For a nation that had waited more than half a century for this moment, the return offered something rare: a shared victory large enough to reach beyond sport and into the center of public life.