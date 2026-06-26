Congo files genocide case against Rwanda at world court

Congo took Rwanda to the world court, accusing it of genocide-era abuses and mass crimes in the east as civilians still flee fighting.

Congo hauled Rwanda before the International Court of Justice on Friday, accusing its neighbor of decades of atrocities in eastern Congo and asking judges to order an end to the alleged violations and reparations for victims and the state. The filing says Rwanda breached conventions on genocide, racial discrimination and torture, and it describes massacres, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, forced displacement and discrimination spanning more than 30 years.

Kinshasa says the case is about more than legal theory. In its filing, Congo alleges that Rwanda dispatched forces and backed or directed armed groups inside Congolese territory after the 1994 Rwandan genocide, a conflict that has left eastern Congo in cycles of mass displacement and insecurity. The government is using the court to press Rwanda to stop the alleged conduct and to keep the dispute in an international forum, even though the violence on the ground continues to play out far from The Hague.

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Rwanda had not immediately responded, and Kigali has repeatedly denied backing rebel groups operating in Congo. That denial sits at the center of a long-running regional war now being fought through legal filings as well as guns: U.N. experts and some Western governments have accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a major armed group in eastern Congo, while Rwanda rejects those accusations.

The new case is Congo’s third attempt to bring Rwanda before the world court. The first was dropped by Congolese authorities in 2001, and a second case was dismissed by the ICJ in 2006 after judges found they lacked jurisdiction. The court’s own record shows that ruling came in the case concerning armed activities on the territory of the Congo, underscoring how difficult it has been for Kinshasa to convert battlefield grievances into binding legal wins.

Source: chathamhouse.org

The stakes are highest for civilians in the east, where aid agencies describe one of the world’s most complex displacement crises. OCHA says people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continue to face ongoing armed conflict and massive displacement, while UNHCR says the country remains among the most complex displacement crises in the world. Even if the ICJ moves slowly and cannot stop the fighting itself, the filing raises diplomatic pressure on Rwanda and keeps responsibility for atrocities in view as eastern Congo’s war grinds on.