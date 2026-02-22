Congress and Modi Clash Over India's AI Summit

A sharp exchange erupted between Congress and Prime Minister Modi over the nation's AI summit, highlighting both political tensions and the high stakes of India's technological ambitions.

India's rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector became the focus of heated political debate this week as Congress leaders sparred with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the national AI summit, according to reporting by Devdiscourse. The exchange underscored both the government’s ambitions and the opposition’s concerns regarding the direction, inclusivity, and transparency of India’s AI initiatives.

Political Debate Centers on AI Policy

The recent AI summit, organized under the banner of the government’s flagship Atal Innovation Mission, was intended to showcase India’s progress and foster collaboration among industry, academia, and government stakeholders. However, the summit became a flashpoint for political rivalry as the Congress party questioned whether the government’s approach to artificial intelligence truly serves the interests of all Indians.

Prime Minister Modi and his administration have consistently positioned AI as a cornerstone of India’s digital transformation strategy, emphasizing the country’s commitment to fostering technological innovation, job creation, and economic growth. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI for All) and the Ministry of Electronics & IT’s AI roadmap both highlight AI’s potential to address challenges in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and smart cities.

Congress Raises Concerns Over Implementation

Congress leaders, according to Devdiscourse, voiced skepticism about the government’s claims and the summit’s effectiveness. They argued that the focus on high-profile events and announcements may overshadow ground-level implementation and the real needs of diverse communities. The opposition pointed to gaps in digital access, regional inequalities, and the limited participation of smaller enterprises and marginalized groups in AI policy discussions.

Further, Congress questioned the transparency of decision-making processes and called for broader consultations to ensure that AI policies do not exacerbate social and economic disparities. The party insisted that technology policy must be accompanied by robust data protection laws, ethical frameworks, and clear accountability mechanisms.

Government Defends Record and Outlines Ambitions

The Modi administration, meanwhile, defended its track record, citing advances in AI research and investment. Government officials highlighted India’s emergence as a major player in global AI patent filings and the expansion of AI pilot projects in government services. The Economic Survey of India points to rising public and private sector investment in AI and a growing number of AI startups across the country.

India is among the top ten countries globally for AI-related patents , according to WIPO Technology Trends data.

, according to WIPO Technology Trends data. Over 500 AI-focused startups have launched in India in the last three years, with significant government support.

have launched in India in the last three years, with significant government support. Government initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission and AI pilot projects in agriculture and healthcare have reached millions of beneficiaries.

India’s AI Ambitions and the Road Ahead

The summit and the surrounding political debate reflect the high stakes of India’s AI ambitions. The OECD AI Policy Observatory’s India dashboard shows steady progress in AI adoption but also highlights the need for more inclusive and regionally balanced development.

While the government touts its vision of “AI for All,” opposition voices underscore the importance of translating vision into reality for all segments of society. The outcome of this debate will shape not just the future of India’s AI sector, but also the broader trajectory of its digital economy and technological leadership.

As the country moves forward, observers and stakeholders will be watching to see whether policy makers can bridge political divides and deliver on the promise of responsible, inclusive AI innovation that benefits every Indian.