Congress Criticizes Government Over Caste Census Delay

The Congress party accuses the Modi government of stalling the caste census, fueling debate over data transparency and social policy.

The Congress party has accused the Modi-led central government of deliberately stalling the nationwide caste census, a move the opposition claims undermines efforts for equitable social policy and transparency in public data. The debate over the caste census, which has recurred in Indian politics for decades, is once again at the forefront as calls for updated social statistics grow louder.

Congress Alleges Intentional Delay

According to The Economic Times, Congress leaders allege that the current government wishes to "put the caste census in cold storage," suggesting that there is a lack of political will to release updated caste data. The opposition argues that comprehensive caste data is crucial for implementing evidence-based policies, particularly in areas such as education, employment, and welfare schemes where affirmative action depends on accurate demographic breakdowns.

Background: Why the Caste Census Matters

The last comprehensive caste data collection was conducted as part of the 2011 Census of India, though the detailed results have not been officially published in full. Current population data by caste categories, such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), remain based largely on estimates or older statistics. According to PRS Legislative Research, the lack of up-to-date caste data has been a longstanding issue impacting policy targeting and allocation of resources.

India’s population stood at over 1.2 billion in 2011 , with caste-wise breakdowns highlighting the significant share of OBCs, SCs, and STs in the total population.

, with caste-wise breakdowns highlighting the significant share of OBCs, SCs, and STs in the total population. Key social indicators, including education and health outcomes by caste, show persistent disparities, reinforcing the need for granular data to inform government programs.

Political and Policy Implications

The demand for a caste census has been a point of contention across party lines. Opposition parties, including Congress, argue that an updated enumeration would help ensure that welfare schemes and reservation policies are tailored to actual demographic needs, rather than relying on outdated or incomplete information. Meanwhile, the government has expressed concerns about the complexity and sensitivity of caste enumeration, citing logistical and social challenges.

Experts referenced in PRS Legislative Research note that the absence of recent caste data complicates the assessment of social justice measures and resource allocation. In states like Bihar, which conducted its own state-level caste survey, local governments have used the results to reshape policies on education, health, and public distribution systems.

Ongoing Debate and Public Response

While the government has not officially announced the shelving of the caste census, the Congress party’s criticism has reignited a national conversation about transparency and inclusivity in policy-making. Social justice advocates and regional parties have joined the call for releasing or updating caste data, arguing that it is essential for fulfilling constitutional commitments to equality and affirmative action.

As the debate continues, the broader public and policy stakeholders await a clear decision from the central government. The outcome will likely have a lasting impact on socio-economic planning and governance in India.

Looking Ahead

The demand for a new caste census underscores the ongoing challenges in balancing political, social, and administrative considerations in India’s vast and diverse society. As calls for transparency intensify, all eyes remain on the government’s next steps regarding the future of caste-based data collection and the policies that depend on it.