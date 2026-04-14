Congress raises concerns over the Modi government's handling of Constitution amendment bills, urging for greater transparency in the legislative process.

Congress has strongly criticized the Modi government for what it describes as a lack of transparency regarding the sharing of Constitution amendment bills. The opposition party contends that the central government has not made the texts of several proposed amendments readily available to lawmakers and the public, raising concerns about inclusiveness and democratic process.

Opposition Questions Legislative Transparency

According to a report from Business Standard, Congress leaders have publicly accused the government of withholding important legislative documents. They argue that such actions undermine open debate and informed decision-making in Parliament. This criticism comes amidst a period of increased legislative activity, with multiple Constitution amendment bills introduced during recent sessions.

Concerns Over Access and Participation

Congress leaders allege that Parliament members are not being provided timely access to the full texts and summaries of proposed amendments.

They argue that the lack of information impedes constructive debate and the ability of opposition parties to suggest changes or raise objections.

The issue has also sparked debate among civil society groups, who emphasize the importance of transparency for democratic legitimacy.

Calls for Public Disclosure

In their statements, Congress representatives have called on the government to publish all Constitution amendment bills on official parliamentary websites and ensure that lawmakers receive them well ahead of scheduled debates. This demand is consistent with best practices for legislative processes in democracies, where public access to bills is considered essential for meaningful participation and accountability.

Legislative Context

The Constitution of India has been amended over 100 times since its adoption, with each amendment requiring a special majority and, in some cases, ratification by states. The process is governed by strict procedural rules, and transparency at every stage is considered vital for upholding the Constitution’s integrity.

Official Records and Tracking

For those seeking more information, official lists and texts of new bills introduced in Parliament are available through Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha portals. Independent organizations like PRS Legislative Research also maintain a tracker for Constitution amendment bills, offering summaries, legislative status, and links to detailed debates.

Looking Ahead

The Congress party’s criticism underscores a broader debate about transparency, access, and accountability in India’s legislative process. As the government considers new constitutional amendments, demands for greater openness are likely to persist, with stakeholders urging that information be shared proactively to strengthen democratic norms and trust in Parliament.