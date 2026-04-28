Congress has urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider his use of women in political agendas, sparking debate on the role of women in Indian politics.

Congress has publicly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make amends for what it described as the 'sin of using women' to push his political agenda. The remarks, reported by Deccan Herald, highlight growing tensions over the role of women in political discourse and campaign strategies in India.

Political Accusations and the Debate

The Congress party's statement accuses the Prime Minister of leveraging women's participation for political gain, rather than genuine empowerment. This critique comes amid ongoing discussions about women's representation in Indian politics, where female leaders and activists have long advocated for increased visibility and influence.

Congress claims the Prime Minister's actions amount to using women as mere instruments for political messaging.

The party has demanded an apology and concrete steps to address the issue.

Women’s Political Participation: A Broader Context

According to the PRS Legislative Research report, women's participation in Indian politics remains limited, with women holding only a modest share of parliamentary seats and executive offices. This context underlines the significance of Congress’s criticism and the larger conversation about meaningful female empowerment versus symbolic gestures.

Data from UN Women India shows that women make up less than 15% of elected representatives nationally.

Initiatives to increase women's political participation have been ongoing, but progress is often slow and uneven.

Government Initiatives and Criticism

The government has launched several women empowerment programmes in recent years, aiming to boost economic, social, and political opportunities for women. However, opposition parties and activists frequently argue that these schemes do not always translate into tangible power or real agency for women.

The Call for Genuine Empowerment

Congress’s demand for 'amends' reflects a wider desire for authentic empowerment rather than politically motivated symbolism. The debate over women’s roles in politics is not just about numbers, but also about the quality of participation and the ability of women to influence decision-making at all levels.

Annual reports from the National Commission for Women document continued challenges faced by women in public life, including political marginalization and social bias.

The Economic Survey 2023 highlights persistent gender gaps in both political and economic domains.

Looking Ahead

The Congress party’s criticism has reignited debate over how political parties and leaders approach the issue of women’s empowerment. While government programmes and policy initiatives have made progress, the call for more genuine inclusion and agency remains strong. As India continues to grapple with these questions, the conversation is likely to shape both policy and political strategy in the coming years.