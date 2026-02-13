Congress Faces Deadline as DHS Funding Stalls

With Congress set to adjourn without a deal, a partial government shutdown looms due to stalled funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Congress is on track to leave Washington without passing funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), increasing the likelihood of a partial government shutdown affecting key federal agencies. As lawmakers prepare to recess, negotiations have failed to yield an agreement, putting border security, disaster response, and other critical DHS operations at risk of interruption.

Stalled Negotiations Threaten Key Services

Despite ongoing talks, Congress has not finalized appropriations for the DHS, which oversees essential functions such as immigration enforcement, transportation security, and emergency management. Scripps News reports that with the legislative deadline fast approaching, no compromise appears imminent, and lawmakers may depart the Capitol without securing the necessary funding.

The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2024 remains at the center of the impasse, with disagreements over funding levels and policy provisions contributing to the deadlock. Without passage of this bill or a short-term extension, DHS would be forced to furlough non-essential employees and suspend some operations, while continuing others deemed vital for national security.

Potential Impacts of a Partial Shutdown

Many DHS employees, including Border Patrol agents and Transportation Security Officers, could be required to work without pay during a shutdown.

Programs related to disaster response, such as FEMA's emergency assistance, may be delayed or disrupted.

Non-essential administrative functions could pause, affecting grants, training, and support to state and local agencies.

The Office of Personnel Management provides guidance on how furloughs are implemented and which employees are considered "excepted" for essential services. Past shutdowns have shown that these disruptions can have wide-ranging effects across government operations.

Historical Context and Congressional Deadlock

According to the Government Accountability Office, funding gaps and shutdowns have occurred intermittently since the late 1970s, often as a result of political disagreements. The Congressional Research Service notes that since fiscal year 1977, there have been multiple instances of partial or full government shutdowns, each with varying impacts on federal agencies and public services.

This current standoff echoes previous shutdowns, where the inability of lawmakers to reach consensus on appropriations has led to interruptions in federal programs. Analysis from the Congressional Budget Office underscores the budgetary and economic costs associated with these episodes, including delayed pay for federal workers and reduced access to government services.

What Happens Next?

If Congress leaves town without a deal, DHS will operate under contingency plans, prioritizing core national security functions while scaling back or pausing other activities. The situation remains fluid, with some lawmakers expressing hope for a last-minute agreement, while others brace for the potential fallout of a shutdown.

For a closer look at the specifics of the funding bill and how DHS spending is allocated, readers can review the agency’s budget data and official appropriations documents.

Looking Ahead

As Congress departs without resolving the DHS funding impasse, agencies, federal employees, and the public face uncertainty about the continuity of critical services. The days ahead will determine whether a partial government shutdown can be averted or if disruptions will ripple through homeland security operations across the country.