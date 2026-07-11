Congress passes major housing law to boost supply and cut costs

Congress sent a housing bill to the books after overwhelming votes, but the biggest test is whether agencies and local governments use its new incentives.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law after President Donald Trump declined to sign it, closing a fast-moving bipartisan push that cleared the Senate 85-5 on June 22 and the House 358-32 on June 23. The final package folds in provisions from more than 60 bills and is meant to nudge housing supply through zoning, permitting, financing, and federal program changes rather than through one sweeping federal mandate.

Much of the law works by making it easier, or more attractive, for local governments and builders to move projects forward. Its provisions cover housing counseling, permitting for single-stair multifamily buildings, manufactured housing, veterans housing, community banking, and disaster recovery, all areas that can affect whether projects pencil out and how quickly they reach the ground. That is where the implementation gap matters most: the law opens doors, but it does not force states or cities to walk through them.

Several sections could change the market in practical ways if agencies act quickly. The bill lifts the Rental Assistance Demonstration cap by 100,000 units, a move that could give housing authorities more room to preserve or convert subsidized homes. It also authorizes the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program for three years and creates a new Moving to Work cohort, giving public housing agencies another path to test local flexibility. Those changes are concrete, but they still depend on federal guidance, local participation, and the pace of project finance.

Other parts of the law are more guarded than transformative. Congress kept language restricting institutional investors from buying single-family homes, while carving out build-to-rent properties and adding a renter outreach resource at the Department of Housing and Urban Development for tenants in properties owned by institutional investors. Those steps may improve transparency and tenant communication, but they do not add units on their own. The same is true for the law’s incentives around zoning and permitting: they can help communities move faster, but only where local officials rewrite rules and private developers respond.

Housing groups treated the measure as a major bipartisan breakthrough. The National Association of Home Builders called it historic and supportive of housing production, while the National Association of REALTORS® said the last federal effort at this scale was the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008. Urban Institute analysts warned that the law’s real-world effect will hinge on federal agency capacity, state and local response, and how the private market reacts. That makes the package significant, but still closer to a zoning-and-permitting nudge than a housing moonshot.