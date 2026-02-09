Congress Questions Government’s Russian Oil Strategy

Congress highlights inconsistencies in ministers’ remarks on Russian oil, urging clarity on India’s energy policy as import figures remain significant.

Congress has raised concerns about the Indian government's approach to importing Russian oil, highlighting what it calls a 'hole' in policy clarity after recent statements by ministers. As India continues to be one of the largest buyers of Russian crude, opposition leaders are questioning official narratives and seeking transparency on the country’s energy strategy.

Opposition Points to Policy Gaps

The issue surfaced following remarks by government ministers regarding the scale and rationale for ongoing crude oil imports from Russia. The Congress party criticized what it described as inconsistencies in official statements, urging the government to provide clear, unified explanations for its energy procurement decisions.

India has significantly increased its imports of Russian oil since 2022.

According to Trading Economics data, Russian oil accounted for a considerable share of India’s total imports in recent months.

Rystad Energy analysis shows that India’s purchases surged after Western sanctions on Moscow, taking advantage of discounted rates.

Context Behind the Debate

The government has defended its position by citing economic imperatives and the need to secure affordable energy amid global volatility. However, opposition leaders argue that conflicting ministerial comments have led to confusion over long-term policy objectives, especially as international pressure mounts regarding Russian trade ties.

India’s reliance on Russian oil has made headlines globally, with official statistics from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) illustrating the country’s growing dependence on Russian crude. These figures have been a point of contention in the domestic political discourse.

Energy Security versus Geopolitical Pressures

Despite the criticism, government officials maintain that diversifying oil sources is a priority. However, opposition parties, including Congress, call for greater transparency on how these decisions align with India’s foreign and economic policies.

FRED data shows a marked rise in Indian oil imports over the past two years, with Russia emerging as a top supplier.

Recent months have seen policy debates on balancing affordable energy access with international partnerships and commitments.

The Road Ahead

The Congress party’s demand for clarity reflects broader questions about India’s approach to energy security and diplomatic relations. With global oil markets in flux and new trade alignments forming, how India manages its Russian oil imports will remain closely watched by both domestic stakeholders and international observers.

As the government faces calls for a more coherent narrative, the ongoing debate underscores the complexity of balancing economic, political, and strategic priorities in shaping India’s energy future.