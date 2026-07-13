Congress returns to Washington as Graham death deepens Republican woes

Graham’s death left Republicans with a thinner Senate margin just as Congress returned to a packed July agenda. South Carolina now faces a fast-moving special-election clock.

Lindsey Graham died at 71 after a tear in his aorta. Congress returned to Washington with Republicans short two senators at the start of a compressed four-week work period before the August recess and the sprint to the midterm elections.

Graham had been one of the most consequential Republicans in the chamber. He chaired the Senate Budget Committee and sat on Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works, giving him leverage across tax, spending, courts, infrastructure and national security fights. He was also a close ally of Donald Trump and, for years, one of the clearest links between Senate Republicans and the White House.

Mitch McConnell remained out recovering from pneumonia and a fall, leaving Republicans effectively operating with a minimal 51-seat majority. That makes every absence matter on the floor, especially with defense policy legislation, a Russia sanctions bill, a revived foreign surveillance program and Trump nominations such as Todd Blanche moving through the chamber.

Republicans were also trying to move Trump’s SAVE America Act, which the president has pressed as a voting regulations bill, and a third reconciliation package aimed at affordability and military funding. Graham had been central to earlier floor strategy and behind-the-scenes bargaining, including the push for Trump’s major tax-and-spending measure known as the “one big, beautiful bill.”

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

Funeral arrangements for Graham had not yet been set. The House was not in session Monday.

United States Senate via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint a temporary replacement to fill the vacant seat, and state law sets a special primary for Aug. 11, with a possible runoff on Aug. 25. Candidate filing would run from July 21 to July 28. The Democratic nominee is pediatrician Annie Andrews, and South Carolina’s rules mean McMaster’s appointment would restore the GOP’s numerical edge.