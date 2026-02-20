Congress to Depose Les Wexner in Epstein Investigation

Ohio billionaire Les Wexner faces a congressional deposition over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as lawmakers deepen their probe into the late financier’s network.

Les Wexner, the Ohio billionaire known for his significant political donations and as founder of L Brands, is set to be deposed by members of Congress as part of an ongoing investigation into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's network. The move, initially reported by the Ohio Capital Journal, marks a new phase in the legislative probe into high-profile individuals connected to Epstein.

Wexner’s Role in the Investigation

Wexner’s expected deposition signals that congressional investigators are focusing on the financial and personal relationships that helped enable Epstein’s activities. Wexner, who built his fortune through retail giants like Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, had a longstanding but publicly distanced relationship with Epstein. According to multiple investigative reports, Wexner granted Epstein sweeping powers over his finances in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a period during which Epstein amassed significant wealth and influence.

Congressional interest in Wexner stems from his position as one of Epstein’s most prominent associates. Lawmakers have requested his testimony to clarify the nature of their financial dealings and to determine whether there was any knowledge or facilitation of criminal conduct. Official records from the House Judiciary Committee indicate that this deposition is part of a wider series of hearings into Epstein’s connections with influential figures.

Political and Financial Influence

Wexner has long been a major donor to political campaigns and causes. Data from OpenSecrets Donor Lookup shows that he has contributed millions to both Republican and Democratic candidates, as well as to Super PACs and party committees over several decades. His company’s political action committee, L Brands PAC, has also distributed substantial funds to federal races, a fact that has increased scrutiny of any potential overlap between his business, political activity, and personal associations.

Wexner’s personal donations and L Brands PAC contributions have consistently placed him among Ohio’s top political donors.

He stepped down from L Brands in 2020, but his influence continues through philanthropic and political endeavors.

Congressional Inquiry and Public Records

The House Judiciary Committee is leading the probe as it examines how financial networks and social connections may have contributed to Epstein’s ability to operate for years. Lawmakers are seeking clarity on whether individuals with close ties to Epstein, including Wexner, were aware of or complicit in any alleged criminal activity.

Wexner’s upcoming testimony will be conducted under oath, with the transcript expected to become part of the official congressional record. While Wexner has previously stated that he severed ties with Epstein before the financier’s arrest and death, public and legal scrutiny have persisted, especially given the substantial financial transfers documented in L Brands' SEC filings during the period of their association.

Continued Legal and Public Scrutiny

Epstein’s death in 2019 did not end the federal investigation into his criminal network. The Department of Justice’s ongoing case has prompted renewed calls for accountability among his associates. Investigative analyses, such as the ProPublica report on Epstein’s finances, have highlighted the importance of testimony from key figures in understanding how Epstein’s web of connections enabled his alleged crimes.

Congressional investigators are expected to question Wexner about the extent and purpose of financial transfers to Epstein.

Wexner’s appearance could set precedent for further depositions of high-profile individuals in the probe.

What Comes Next

With Les Wexner’s deposition on the horizon, the congressional inquiry into Epstein’s network is likely to attract increased public and media attention. Lawmakers hope that direct testimony from individuals like Wexner will shed light on previously opaque financial and social arrangements. As the investigation continues, the transparency and accountability of powerful donors and corporate leaders remain central concerns for both Congress and the public at large.