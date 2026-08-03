Connecticut man recovering after shark attack during Bahamas snorkeling trip

A Niantic man recovering after a Bahamas shark bite needed 24 stitches to his left shin, then said, “It pulled me under.”

John Schweizer, 69, of Niantic, Connecticut, is recovering after a shark bit him while he was snorkeling in the Bahamas on July 24, leaving a wound on his left shin that required 24 stitches. Schweizer later described the attack in stark terms: “It pulled me under.”

The trip was supposed to mark a family milestone. NBC Connecticut said Schweizer was traveling with his wife and two adult sons to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary when the bite happened during a cruise stop in Caribbean waters. CT Insider said the shark was probably a Caribbean reef shark, a species that can be found in the region where swimmers and snorkelers often share space with marine life.

Schweizer’s injury comes as shark sightings have drawn heavier attention along both U.S. coasts this summer. In May, scientists at the New England Aquarium said warming waters were bringing more swimmers and sharks alike to the Eastern seaboard, a mix that could increase the number of sightings as beach season advances. The concern is not just about attacks, which remain rare, but about how changing conditions put more people into the same waters where sharks are moving.

By late July, multiple sharks had been reported on both the East Coast and West Coast, adding to public unease and keeping marine experts focused on visibility, reporting, and local beach conditions. California wildlife officials say white sharks, also called great white sharks, are one of the ocean’s primary predators and remain among the least understood sea creatures, a reminder that even the most familiar shark debates are still shaped by incomplete knowledge.

For coastal communities, that uncertainty matters. Beach safety depends on accurate reporting, quick warnings, and people paying attention to posted advisories, especially when warmer water can bring both swimmers and sharks closer to shore. Schweizer’s bite was a personal emergency, but it also landed in a summer when every sighting is being measured against the same question: how much of the apparent rise reflects more eyes in the water, and how much reflects real change in the ocean itself?