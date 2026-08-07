Conservatives plan to end social housing for foreign nationals in England

The Conservatives say ending new social housing tenancies for foreign nationals could free up about 230,000 homes, even as most social lets already go to UK nationals.

The Conservatives said they would end new social housing tenancies for foreign nationals in England if they win power at the next election, and claimed the move could make about 230,000 homes available for British families.

The size of that pledge is harder to pin down than the headline suggests. BBC coverage said more than 230,000 people could face eviction under the Tory plans, while other reporting said foreign nationals already in social housing could be given six months to move out. A separate account said tenants might have just three months to find private accommodation or face possible deportation, including some people who have a right to remain in the UK.

Even before the plan, foreign nationals were far from dominating social housing allocations. Government data show that nine out of 10 social lets already go to UK nationals, a figure that undercuts the idea that the social housing system is broadly open to non-British applicants. Eligibility rules have also been narrowed for years: a 2008 local-government research paper said refugees can qualify for social housing, while most other foreign nationals need registered-worker status or another specific immigration or residence condition. A 2024 Migration Observatory briefing said migrants with different immigration statuses have different housing entitlements, and placed the issue inside a wider UK housing crisis.

That backdrop matters because the country’s housing shortage is driven by supply, not only allocation rules. England still has severe shortages and long waiting lists for social housing, which means even a large political promise does not automatically create new homes. Homes would only turn over if tenants leave, can secure private rents, or are no longer entitled to stay, and the reported timelines of three months or six months suggest a slow and contested process rather than an immediate release of stock.

The proposal also lands in a familiar political fight. In January 2024, Conservative housing plans aimed to prioritise “British homes for British workers,” and in August 2024 Angela Rayner scrapped Tory reforms that would have barred recently arrived migrants from applying for council housing in England. The new pledge echoes Reform UK’s position, which drew backlash from homelessness groups: Crisis said Nigel Farage’s similar proposal would force people into private accommodation and risk hardship, while Shelter called Reform’s version “racist and morally wrong.”