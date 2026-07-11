Conspiracy theories over Charlie Kirk's death rage as court hearing begins

Prosecutors began airing evidence in Charlie Kirk’s killing as conspiracy claims spread for months, attacking Erika Kirk and muddying the public record.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem during Turning Point USA’s American Comeback Tour, and Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing has opened in court.

The hearing has included surveillance video, alleged text-message admissions and DNA evidence tied to a towel wrapped around the rifle and a screwdriver found near the roof.

University planning documents put expected attendance at about 600, but police later said roughly 3,000 people were there. Only six campus officers were assigned to the event, along with Kirk’s private security, a thin perimeter around the campus appearance.

Robinson was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt. Utah prosecutors charged him with aggravated murder and six additional counts, including felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, and said they would seek the death penalty. The preliminary hearing is meant to decide whether probable cause exists to send the case to trial, not to resolve guilt beyond doubt.

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The Utah County Attorney’s Office has kept the case in the state’s preliminary-hearing process rather than moving it to a grand jury, giving the defense an opportunity to test the evidence in public.

Blake Neff, a Turning Point USA producer, said conspiracy theorists had months to spread false claims about the killing and to attack Erika Kirk and others close to Charlie Kirk. Prosecutors said misinformation spread online, including claims that the shooting was staged or that Robinson did not act alone.

Investigators said Lance Twiggs cooperated and received limited-use immunity. The FBI has posted updates on its Utah Valley University shooting investigation and victim resources.