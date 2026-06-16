Consumers distrust AI brand messaging as companies chase AI search traffic

AI search is rising fast, but 60% of consumers say AI in brand messaging is a turnoff. WordPress VIP also found 86% still check original sources after AI summaries.

Consumers may be using AI tools more often, but they are not rewarding brands that shout about it. WordPress VIP’s 2026 Future of the Web research found that 60% of consumers view AI in a brand’s messaging as a turnoff, even as companies race to win visibility inside AI-driven search and recommendation systems.

The credibility gap runs through nearly every measure in the survey. Among the 2,000 decision-makers and consumers polled, 61% of consumers could not name a brand they think uses AI well in its messaging, and 16% said no brand is doing it well at all. WordPress VIP also found that 74% of consumers feel the internet is less human than it was 10 years ago, while the average person reaches bot fatigue after about 40 minutes online.

That skepticism matters because AI is already reshaping how people verify information. WordPress VIP said 86% of consumers always or sometimes check original sources after getting an AI summary, a sign that automated answers may speed discovery but do not end the fact-checking process. Nearly three in four enterprise decision-makers now say AI discoverability and attribution are a main or significant priority, underscoring how quickly marketing teams are reorganizing around traffic that may come from machines before humans ever see a page.

Brian Alvey, chief technology officer at WordPress VIP, said brands now have to build websites for both humans and AI agents, with content structured so machines can read it without sacrificing the trust needed to persuade a visitor who clicks through. That tension is at the center of the new search economy: companies want AI systems to surface their content, but consumers still want proof, accuracy and a human accountable for what they are reading.

AI-generated illustration

The unease is not limited to one survey. Gartner reported on March 16, 2026, that 50% of U.S. consumers prefer brands that avoid using GenAI in consumer-facing content. Gartner also found that 61% frequently question whether the information they use to make everyday decisions is reliable, and 68% frequently wonder whether content and information they see is real.

Earlier studies point in the same direction. YouGov’s January 2024 global survey found around half of consumers were uncomfortable with brands using AI to create brand ambassadors or generate and edit product images. NielsenIQ reported on December 12, 2024, that AI-generated ads were seen as less engaging and more annoying, boring and confusing than traditional ads. For brands chasing AI search traffic, the message is clear: efficiency may win distribution, but trust still decides whether consumers stay.