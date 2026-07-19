Contepomi walks out after Argentina's tense defeat to England

Felipe Contepomi stormed out after Argentina's 31-24 loss to England, angered by dressing-room celebrations that reignited a bitter rivalry.

Felipe Contepomi walked out of his post-match news conference after Argentina's 31-24 defeat by England at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, accusing the visitors of a "lack of respect" over celebrations heard from their dressing room. The Nations Championship match, played on Saturday under referee Angus Gardner before 22,225 spectators, ended in fury rather than release for Argentina.

The complaint came after a night already defined by strain. The game was described as chaotic and ill-tempered, with late TMO drama, seven yellow cards and England down to 13 men at one stage. Argentina also believed they had a late chance to save the match, after a try was denied that, if converted, would have snatched a draw deep into overtime.

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Source: townnews.com

In rugby, the unwritten etiquette is clear even when the laws are not: win hard, then cool down fast. Celebrations are expected to stay within the winning camp, not spill into the ears of a defeated opponent, and coaches generally treat the post-whistle period as a space for restraint, handshakes and private frustration rather than public provocation. Contepomi's walkout suggested he saw England's noise as more than raw relief after a close win.

Photo by Ollie Craig

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The temperature around the fixture had been high before kickoff. England captain Jamie George said his side were considering walking off if any players were racially abused again in Argentina, after Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Chandler Cunningham-South were targeted in San Juan last year. An earlier England-Argentina clash had also produced its own off-field dispute, when Contepomi accused Tom Curry of shoving him in the tunnel and Argentina later lodged an official complaint against the England flanker. Against that backdrop, a narrow defeat and a noisy aftermath were enough to turn another hard-fought Test into a fresh argument over sportsmanship, gamesmanship and where elite rugby draws its line.