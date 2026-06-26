Controversial Santner dismissal gives Stokes 250th Test wicket at Trent Bridge

Santner walked after a replay upheld caught, handing Stokes his 250th Test wicket and igniting debate over glove, arm guard and trust.

Ben Stokes’ 250th Test wicket arrived with a ruling that immediately split opinion at Trent Bridge. Mitchell Santner was given out caught by Nitin Menon on the second morning of the third Test, then reviewed the decision as Stokes pointed toward the sweatband area of Santner’s glove and the New Zealand all-rounder indicated his arm guard, hidden under long sleeves.

The dismissal came during the series decider, with England and New Zealand locked at 1-1 after New Zealand won the second Test. Stokes had returned to captain England for the deciding match after missing the previous Test because of a curfew breach, and his influence was again central when he sent down the back-of-a-length delivery that produced the key appeal. Santner appeared to deflect the ball to Jacob Bethell in the gully, but the question of what contact actually occurred quickly became the issue that mattered more than the wicket itself.

Menon gave Santner out caught on the field, and the review process did not settle the argument for the batter. Santner immediately challenged the decision, insisting the ball had struck his arm guard rather than his glove. The third umpire upheld the original call after 36 seconds of replay review, leaving Santner frustrated and England with a valuable breakthrough at a crucial moment in the match.

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That sequence is what made the dismissal more than a routine wicket. In a Test being decided over five days and with the scoreboard balanced at 1-1, the credibility of the decision became as important as the outcome. A set Santner was removed, Stokes reached a major personal milestone, and the replay system still left both sides reading the same images differently. For England, it was a landmark delivery. For New Zealand, it was another hard moment in a contest where officiating, body position and broadcast angles were pulled into the same dispute.

The episode sharpened the familiar problem that surfaces whenever cricket’s evidence does not match instinct on the field. One view had the glove taking the contact, another had the arm guard doing the damage, and the final ruling rested on an interpretation made in just 36 seconds. In a deciding Test, that kind of uncertainty does not stay confined to one dismissal. It shapes how players, officials and viewers judge the fairness of the result itself.