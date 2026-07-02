Convicted people smuggler found living in Leicestershire, working illegally

A convicted people smuggler once called the godfather of French migrant camps was found in Blaby, Leicestershire, seeking asylum and working illegally.

Twana Jamal, a convicted people smuggler once described as “the godfather” of the French migrant camps, was living in Blaby, Leicestershire, while seeking asylum and working illegally. He had received a five-year jail sentence in France in 2016, and was traced to the village after a tip-off this year.

His presence in Britain raises sharp questions about how a man with that criminal background remained in the country, pursued asylum and found work without being stopped sooner. The case points to failures across asylum handling, border scrutiny and illegal-working enforcement, especially where criminal history should have triggered closer attention.

Jamal’s name is linked to the wider people-smuggling economy that has grown around the English Channel, with routes feeding from northern France toward the UK. Calais remains one of the best-known pressure points on that route, and the continuing flow across the Channel has put fresh attention on the people-smuggling networks that profit from movement between France and Britain.

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The French sentence in 2016 marked Jamal as a serious figure in that world, yet he was still able to settle in Leicestershire and remain outside official sight until he was located in Blaby. That gap is likely to deepen concern about criminal-record sharing, especially when a person convicted abroad later turns up inside the UK system and is still able to work.

The case also lands amid continuing scrutiny of organised smuggling gangs and the scale of irregular migration across the Channel. Jamal’s situation shows how failures in one part of the system can be compounded by failures in another: a conviction in France, an asylum claim in Britain and alleged illegal work in Leicestershire, all existing at once before action was taken.