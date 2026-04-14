Cooper Flagg Joins NBA Top 10 in Jersey Sales

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg finishes his debut NBA season among the league's top 10 in jersey sales, reflecting his rapid rise and popularity.

Cooper Flagg has capped a standout rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks by joining the NBA's top 10 best-selling jerseys list, highlighting his immediate impact both on and off the court.

Flagg’s Debut Season Captivates Fans

After being selected by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg quickly established himself as a fan favorite and a rising star. His eye-catching performances and versatility drew attention from across the league, helping the Mavericks remain competitive and energizing the team’s fanbase. Flagg’s popularity was further amplified by his consistent play, which led to notable rookie statistics and several highlight-reel moments throughout the season.

Jersey Sales Reflect Rising Star Status

According to official NBA reports, Flagg finished the year among the league’s top 10 in jersey sales. This achievement places him alongside established superstars and underscores his rapid rise in popularity. The NBPA’s official jersey sales data for the 2025-26 season confirms Flagg’s presence in the upper echelon of merchandise demand, a rare feat for a rookie.

Flagg broke into the top 10 in jersey sales, joining marquee names from across the NBA

He becomes one of the few Mavericks rookies to achieve this distinction in recent history

Flagg’s jersey ranked above several seasoned veterans, pointing to his broad appeal among new and existing NBA fans

Statista’s year-by-year breakdown of NBA jersey sales reveals that it is uncommon for first-year players to reach top 10 status, further highlighting the significance of Flagg’s accomplishment.

Mavericks See Boost in Exposure

Flagg’s jersey sales success signals not just individual popularity, but also a renewed spotlight on the Mavericks franchise. The surge in merchandise demand is expected to fuel additional revenue streams and increase the Mavericks’ visibility globally. The NBA’s official player stats page shows Flagg making significant contributions in points, rebounds, and assists, bolstering Dallas’s playoff hopes and energizing the local fanbase.

What’s Next for Flagg and the Mavericks?

With his rookie season complete, Flagg will look to build on this momentum heading into his sophomore campaign. The Mavericks, buoyed by their young star’s performance and popularity, are positioned to capitalize both on the court and at the merchandise counter. League analysts suggest that if Flagg continues his upward trajectory, Dallas could become a prime destination for top talent and a hub for NBA excitement in the coming years.

As Flagg’s star continues to rise, both his individual brand and the Mavericks organization stand to benefit from the attention and enthusiasm sparked during his debut season—proving that the impact of a dynamic rookie can extend well beyond the hardwood.