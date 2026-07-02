Copper Sky Capital raises $300 million second fund for AI startups

Copper Sky Capital is raising a $300 million second fund as Jack Selby leans on Arizona ties, Thiel links and a buzzy AI pipeline. Etched is one of the early signals.

Copper Sky Capital is raising a $300 million second fund, and Jack Selby is turning two decades of Arizona connections into a broader push for early-stage AI startups. The firm, which was formerly called AZ-VC, rebranded on February 25, 2026, and said it would expand from Arizona into early-stage technology companies across North America with a sector-agnostic focus on AI software products.

Selby’s position gives Copper Sky a rare blend of regional access and old Silicon Valley power. He has lived in Arizona since 2002, sits on the Arizona Commerce Authority board, co-founded the Arizona Technology Innovation Summit with former Gov. Doug Ducey, and founded and chairs invisionAZ. Copper Sky also identifies Selby as a longtime managing director at Peter Thiel’s family office, Thiel Capital, in Los Angeles, and says he is a PayPal-era co-founder with Thiel of Clarium Capital Management.

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Founded in 2021, Copper Sky is led by managing partners Jason Pressman and Selby and says it is built on the foundation of AZ-VC. Its first fund raised more than $115 million in committed capital, a base that now gives the firm room to chase larger AI deals while still pitching itself as a backer of founders in “non-obvious markets.” The firm has argued that venture capital has long underweighted regions outside Silicon Valley, New York and Boston, a claim that lands differently when one of its best-connected partners is rooted in Arizona.

Source: third-news.com

That network mattered in the case of Etched, the AI chip startup that emerged from stealth on June 30. Etched said it had raised $800 million in total funding, reached a $5 billion valuation and secured more than $1 billion in customer contracts. The company also said it had booked $1 billion in contract orders for full systems powered by its chips. For Copper Sky, deals like that show how a firm built around Arizona relationships and Thiel-adjacent capital can gain early access to startups trying to break out before the biggest coastal funds move in.