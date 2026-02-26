Corey Feldman Divorce Settlement Finalized with $100K Payment

Corey Feldman's divorce is finalized, with a $100,000 settlement to his ex while retaining prized Michael Jackson collectibles. Here's what the judgment means.

Corey Feldman, the former child actor and musician, has officially settled his divorce, agreeing to pay his ex-wife $100,000 while retaining his coveted collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia. The news, first reported by TMZ, marks the conclusion of a process that reflects both the financial and emotional complexities of high-profile separations in California.

Settlement Details and Key Assets

According to TMZ's report, the divorce judgment finalized Feldman’s financial obligations, requiring him to pay a lump sum of $100,000 to his ex-wife. One notable aspect of the agreement is Feldman's ability to keep his collection of Michael Jackson collectibles, which have long been a point of personal and public interest.

The settlement does not require Feldman to sell or divide these collectibles, which may hold significant sentimental and possible market value.

The financial terms appear relatively straightforward, with no mention of ongoing spousal support or complex asset division beyond the $100,000 payment.

Divorce judgments in California, such as the one Feldman and his ex-wife reached, are formalized through legal documents like the California Divorce Judgment Form (FL-800). This ensures all agreements on property and financial settlements are officially recorded.

Understanding California's Property Division in Divorce

California is a community property state, meaning assets acquired during marriage are generally split equally unless otherwise agreed. However, unique or personally significant assets, like collectibles, can be subject to negotiation. Experts note that courts often allow parties to keep items of sentimental value if they can balance the settlement with other assets or payments.

The American Bar Association provides resources outlining how California law handles asset division, emphasizing the importance of fair but flexible settlements. In Feldman's case, retaining the Michael Jackson collectibles may reflect both their personal significance and a practical approach to valuing assets outside traditional financial metrics.

How Feldman’s Settlement Compares to National Averages

Divorce settlements vary widely in the United States, but data from Statista suggests the average cost of divorce in California—including legal fees and settlements—tends to be among the highest in the country, often exceeding $14,000. Feldman's $100,000 payment is considerably above average, reflecting the higher asset stakes typically seen in celebrity divorces.

For context, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that divorce rates have stabilized in recent years, but high-profile cases like Feldman’s continue to draw attention due to sizable settlements and unique assets involved.

Accessing Case Records and Legal Documentation

Members of the public interested in the legal particulars of high-profile divorces in Los Angeles County can search for case summaries and official filings through the Los Angeles Superior Court Case Summary portal. These records provide insight into the proceedings and outcomes of cases involving public figures like Feldman.

Looking Ahead

With the settlement finalized, Corey Feldman closes a significant chapter of his personal life, retaining prized possessions while meeting his financial obligations. The case highlights the negotiation and compromise that are often required in California divorces, particularly when unique assets are at stake. As Feldman moves forward, his experience offers both a glimpse into the practical realities of celebrity divorce and a reminder of the importance of clear legal agreements in protecting personal and financial interests.